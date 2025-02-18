Pepe Navarro's First Words After the Saddest News About Ivonne Reyes Is Confirmed

After some time away from the media spotlight, Pepe Navarro has broken his silence to speak again about his controversial paternity of Alejandro Reyes. A decision the television presenter has made after confirming the harsh and sad situation Ivonne Reyes is reportedly going through.

During these last two years, the Venezuelan model has kept a low profile in the media. So much so that, during this time, she has only participated in two television projects.

It was in 2022 when Ivonne Reyes became a collaborator on Ya son las ocho. However, it wasn't until last January that Pepe Navarro's ex returned to the small screen with Pasapalabra.

Now, Saúl Ortiz has claimed in 20 Minutos that the model is going through "what could be the worst stage of her life." A situation that, according to the journalist, "worries her closest circle."

"The Venezuelan, who has been without stable work for several years, is reportedly experiencing economic and emotional problems," this well-known journalist added, leaving more than one person speechless.

After confirming the harsh situation Ivonne Reyes is reportedly going through, the communicator had the opportunity to speak directly with Pepe Navarro. At that moment, the presenter made one thing clear: he has no intention of meeting with Alejandro Reyes.

Pepe Navarro Breaks His Silence After Learning All the News About Ivonne Reyes's Life

After all the details about Ivonne Reyes's worst moment have come out, Pepe Navarro has decided to break his silence. He has done so to further fuel the flame of his historic feud with the Venezuelan model.

For more than 20 years, these two figures of our country's social press have been at odds due to the controversial and confusing paternity of Alejandro Reyes.

While Ivonne Reyes claims that Pepe Navarro is her son's biological father, he has completely denied it on several occasions. A matter that the Justice settled by attributing said paternity to the communicator.

Now, after months without speaking on the subject, new developments have come to light. As stated in recent days, the presenter of Esta noche cruzamos el Mississippi would be interested in maintaining contact with Alejandro. News that has caught both parties completely off guard.

So much so that Pepe Navarro has assured the aforementioned media outlet that this information is not true. "I don't know where that came from, I don't understand it," he explained afterward.

Meanwhile, next weekend, Ivonne Reyes's son couldn't hide his astonishment when the media asked him about it during a social event.