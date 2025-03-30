Resounding Applause for Antonio Montero for What He Said About Pepe Navarro's Money

Last Thursday, the program TardeAR addressed a topic that has caused a great stir: the inheritance of Pepe Navarro. The controversy arose when it was debated about the presenter's decision not to leave anything to Alejandro Reyes, his supposed son, after his death. Additionally, Antonio Montero has provided a key detail about the money for which he wanted to sell his estate in Ibiza.

Verónica Dulanto, the host of the show, presented the situation with a strong statement. "This is the mansion of Pepe Navarro in Ibiza and it is the crown jewel. When he passes away, there could be problems because Alejandro Reyes might claim part of it," she stated, opening the debate about the future of this top-level property.

| Telecinco

Antonio Montero, a collaborator on the television program, intervened with a comment that left no one indifferent: "Let's see, it would be good if Pepe Navarro wants to sell his house right now. It doesn't matter if he has one child, five, or seven, Pepe Navarro sells his house right now if he wants and if he wants with the money he goes wherever he wants. And on the day of the inheritance, we'll see," he expressed with determination.

Antonio Montero Speaks About Pepe Navarro's Inheritance Live

His comment caused a loud applause from the audience. Many viewers consider that the controversy over Pepe Navarro's inheritance is premature, as the presenter is still alive and could dispose of his assets as he sees fit.

Montero also revealed a previously unknown detail. He explained that, some time ago, Navarro put his house in Ibiza up for sale for 10 million euros. However, he didn't manage to sell it.

| Telecinco

In this situation, he has opted to profit from it through a local rental portal, which has allowed him to generate income while still owning the mansion.

Antonio Montero Gives a Radical Turn to the Topic of Pepe Navarro's Assets

Montero's words have given an unexpected turn to the controversy. Some believe that Navarro could make strategic decisions with his assets to avoid possible future disputes. Others think that the debate about the inheritance is unnecessary until the moment of succession actually arises.

| Telecinco

For now, the reality is that Pepe Navarro still possesses his iconic house in Ibiza and uses it as a source of income. What happens in the future remains a mystery.

But what is clear is that the debate about his inheritance is already open and promises to continue making headlines in the coming months in the media.