Everything Will Change After Kiko Hernández's Incredible Exclusive About Terelu Campos

Kiko Hernández dedicated a few minutes of his segment on Tentáculos to Terelu Campos's performance in the play Santa Lola. The collaborator, beyond the acting skills of María Teresa Campos's daughter, noticed a detail that did not go unnoticed by him at all. Hernández hit the nail on the head by revealing that a sign reading "Policielo Deluxe" could be seen on stage.

These words clearly referenced the defunct Sálvame, where both Terelu and Kiko Hernández worked as collaborators for years. The same show whose sudden end was harshly questioned by both Campos and her colleague.

However, what now surprises the panelist is that Terelu takes the stage in a play that nods to the aforementioned Telecinco show.

Kiko Hernández Points the Finger at Terelu Campos for What She Did in Her Theatrical Debut

It was last Saturday, April 26, when Terelu Campos made her desired debut at the Zorrilla Theater in Valladolid. An afternoon in which Alejandra Rubio's mother, the new matriarch of the Campos clan, drew several laughs from the audience with the comedy produced by Lara Dibildos.

| Canal Quickie, Mediaset, en.e-noticies.cat

Terelu Campos, now turned actress, saw how Mediaset dispensed with her and the rest of the collaborators of Sálvame in June 2023. A couple of months later, Terelu expressed her disagreement with the decision of the aforementioned audiovisual group. "They try to act as if we were dead, and we are very much alive," she stated at that time.

In the midst of filming the Netflix docureality about the defunct magazine, María Teresa Campos's daughter acknowledged that the team found out Sálvame was being canceled through the press.

Terelu Campos Performs with a Background Image Reminiscent of the Defunct Sálvame

It is striking that now, Terelu, who is a collaborator on ¡De Viernes!, performs with a backdrop inspired by the famous section of Sálvame. In fact, she herself underwent the polygraph on some occasions, answering questions about her personal and professional life. At that time, the Málaga native revealed aspects of her relationship with her family, her career, and her romances.

Now her situation is different, and Terelu, in addition to her work on television, has chosen to take to the stage. A path she first explored alongside her mother on the show Día a día.

| Europa Press

Years later, directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi gave her an opportunity in Paquita Salas. A series in which Terelu Campos played Bárbara Valiente in three episodes.

After spending a few weeks on Supervivientes, Terelu has recalled her time on Sálvame in a way that few expected. A notable fact that Kiko Hernández didn't take long to share with his show's audience.