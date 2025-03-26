Emotion on 'El Hormiguero' Over What Pablo Alborán Has Said About His Family Issue

Pablo Alborán visited the set of El Hormiguero today to present his new album. However, the start of his interview was marked by an emotional moment. The singer shared a very personal piece of news with the audience that moved everyone.

"We've experienced a miracle in my house, we've gone through a chemotherapy process," he confessed. Alborán revealed that a family member of his has managed to overcome cancer. His words moved both the viewers and those present in the studio.

The singer took the opportunity to deliver an important message and emphasized the importance of bone marrow donation, looking directly at the camera to ask for support. "Donate marrow," he said firmly. His request resonated throughout the set, generating a profound silence among the audience.

Pablo Alborán Moves Everyone on El Hormiguero with His Story

Pablo Alborán shared his family's happiness after this tough battle. "Life has given us a second chance, I've come to believe in humanity again," he expressed with gratitude. His testimony was met with an ovation from the attendees.

The Malagueño wanted to highlight the essential role of healthcare professionals. He acknowledged their effort and dedication throughout this process. "What I've experienced has been very special, from here much gratitude and much affection to the professionals because our public healthcare system is wonderful," he assured.

The singer spoke candidly about the fear and uncertainty they felt. However, he highlighted the hope and strength of his family member. He assured that they are in the process of recovery and that the whole family is happy to be able to move forward.

Pablo Alborán Sends an Important Message on El Hormiguero

The moment was one of the most emotional of the night. Pablo Motos, the show's host, showed his support and thanked the artist for sharing his story.

Alborán concluded his message with words of encouragement for those going through similar situations. He reiterated the importance of donation and solidarity. His intervention left a mark on the audience and served to raise awareness about such an important cause.

After this emotional start, the program continued with the promotion of his new album. But without a doubt, Pablo Alborán's words were the highlight of the night.