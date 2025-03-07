Rumor Confirmed About Alejandro Sanz and Candela Márquez

Alejandro Sanz has publicly confirmed what having his partner Candela Márquez by his side means to him. The singer, who admitted in 2023 to going through a deep depression, has now shared details of that crisis that affected his mental health. In an interview with Mexican Yordi Rosado, Sanz made it clear that his girlfriend has played an essential role in his recovery.

The Valencian actress has become a key piece for the artist to regain emotional stability. Although their relationship came to light just a few months ago, it seems as if they have been together for a lifetime. Just a few weeks ago, they celebrated their first Valentine's Day together, a date on which Alejandro Sanz revealed his feelings toward his partner.

"The key, in everything, will always be harmony," began writing the author of Corazón Partío.

"Immersed in a hug that doesn't squeeze, but does support. A look that doesn't judge, only understands. Today, especially, and every day in particular, I love you," the singer wrote to his girl.

Alejandro Sanz Found in Candela Márquez the Support Needed to Overcome His Mental Health Issues

Márquez, meanwhile, was quick to respond to this romantic message. "To feel your soul close to mine, touching our hearts just by looking at each other... My love, my boy, my man... I love you," shared the actress.

The first time they were captured together was in October of last year. A few days later, a reporter got a picture of them in Miami looking very affectionate.

A snapshot that confirmed they were together and very much in love. Just two weeks later, Alejandro and Candela debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Latin GRAMMY 2024.

"He's divine, a prince," said Márquez about Alejandro Sanz at the mentioned event. An occasion where their complicity was evident.

In this recent conversation with Mexican journalist Yordi Rosado, Sanz clarified that he had never experienced a depression episode like that until 2023. "I had never felt that, that's why I was very scared," he confessed.

Then the singer sought help and, as he himself acknowledged, "I learned a lot about myself and about relationships with others. Now I'm happier," he stated. Words that confirm that his current relationship with Candela Márquez has much to do with his recovery.

Candela Márquez Has Been a Key Figure in the Artist's Recovery

Last December, the couple attended the Vanity Fair 2024 Person of the Year gala. Even then, Alejandro Sanz described his girl as "an unbelievable woman." When asked about a possible wedding, the singer didn't rule it out: "Well, who knows?" he wondered.

Just a few days ago, specifically on February 28, the singer wanted to surprise his girlfriend with a surprise party for her 37th birthday. The singer prepared a celebration with a Mexican accent that managed to surprise the actress from series like Aquí No Hay Quien Viva.

Sanz made sure nothing was missing: typical food, drinks, decoration, friends, and even a mariachi band to honor his girlfriend. An unforgettable birthday celebration that could be the first of many together.