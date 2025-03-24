Cold Shower for Míriam Alamany in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': The Truth Is Revealed

Com si fos ahir continues to captivate its followers with unexpected twists in the lives of its protagonists. The series, which follows the life of a group of friends and their complicated relationships, delves into a new plot in the upcoming episode.

This way, secrets, betrayals, and family tensions become the center of the story. With each episode, the plot intensifies, keeping viewers hooked.

| TV3

Míriam Alamany and Her Bad Moment in Com si fos ahir

In the next episode, one of the most beloved characters, Lídia, played by Míriam Alamany, faces an unexpected twist. Gina discovers that Ricard has cheated on Lídia again, a situation that puts the young woman at an emotional crossroads.

The deceit will make the relationship between the characters falter, as Lídia finds herself caught between pain and uncertainty. The disappointment will be inevitable, and the series' followers wonder how the protagonist will face this new betrayal.

Meanwhile, Valeri's story with her mother becomes even more complex. When Valeri discovers Ricard's betrayal, she doesn't hesitate to confront her mother, leading to a heated argument between them.

| TV3

Cèlia Is Not Going Through Her Best Moment

On the other hand, Cèlia returns to the office after her medical leave, but she encounters the overprotection of her colleagues. Although she makes it clear that she's not unwell, she needs to work at a different pace.

Her interaction with her colleagues generates a reflection on the importance of independence and personal growth. However, sometimes the good intentions of others are not always the most appropriate.

| TV3

Finally, Quique, Marta, and Salva discover an envelope with money in Joel's backpack. Joel's attitude at school begins to be a cause for concern, which will create an atmosphere of uncertainty among the friends.

The investigation into this discovery promises to immerse the characters in a new plot full of mystery and suspicion. Additionally, they try to find out what's happening with Joel and what is causing his erratic behavior.

With all these developments, the next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be one of the most intense of the season. The major revelations and a deep focus on the personal and family relationships of the characters will leave the audience speechless.