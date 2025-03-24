Logo e-notícies EN
Logo e-notícies EN
Español Català
Logo Facebook
A woman with glasses and a blue scarf talks on the phone while lying down, with a blurred group of people in the background and the text "COM SI FOS AHIR".
Cold Water Shock for Míriam Alamany | Camara TV3
PEOPLE

Cold Shower for Míriam Alamany in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': The Truth Is Revealed

One of the most endearing characters, Lídia, played by Míriam Alamany, will be surprised by an unexpected twist

by

Arnau Peláez

Com si fos ahir continues to captivate its followers with unexpected twists in the lives of its protagonists. The series, which follows the life of a group of friends and their complicated relationships, delves into a new plot in the upcoming episode.

This way, secrets, betrayals, and family tensions become the center of the story. With each episode, the plot intensifies, keeping viewers hooked.

A woman with colorful glasses and a man behind her in an indoor setting.
The Whole Truth Is Revealed | TV3

Míriam Alamany and Her Bad Moment in Com si fos ahir

In the next episode, one of the most beloved characters, Lídia, played by Míriam Alamany, faces an unexpected twist. Gina discovers that Ricard has cheated on Lídia again, a situation that puts the young woman at an emotional crossroads.

The deceit will make the relationship between the characters falter, as Lídia finds herself caught between pain and uncertainty. The disappointment will be inevitable, and the series' followers wonder how the protagonist will face this new betrayal.

Meanwhile, Valeri's story with her mother becomes even more complex. When Valeri discovers Ricard's betrayal, she doesn't hesitate to confront her mother, leading to a heated argument between them.

A person with colorfully framed glasses and curly hair is standing next to a blue lamp.
Ricard Tricks Lídia Again | TV3

Cèlia Is Not Going Through Her Best Moment

On the other hand, Cèlia returns to the office after her medical leave, but she encounters the overprotection of her colleagues. Although she makes it clear that she's not unwell, she needs to work at a different pace.

Her interaction with her colleagues generates a reflection on the importance of independence and personal growth. However, sometimes the good intentions of others are not always the most appropriate.

Close-up of Sara Espígul with a pensive expression and brown hair, wearing hoop earrings.
Cèlia Returns to Work | TV3

Finally, Quique, Marta, and Salva discover an envelope with money in Joel's backpack. Joel's attitude at school begins to be a cause for concern, which will create an atmosphere of uncertainty among the friends.

The investigation into this discovery promises to immerse the characters in a new plot full of mystery and suspicion. Additionally, they try to find out what's happening with Joel and what is causing his erratic behavior.

With all these developments, the next episode of Com si fos ahir promises to be one of the most intense of the season. The major revelations and a deep focus on the personal and family relationships of the characters will leave the audience speechless.

➡️ People

More posts: