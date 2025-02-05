Carlota Olcina's confession that could give 'Com si fos ahir' a 180º turn

Sentimental entanglements and workplace tensions once again take center stage in Com si fos ahir. The new episode of the series brings misunderstandings, distrust, and shaky relationships. Among them, the storyline of Cristina, played by Carlota Olcina, stands out.

The character faces the difficult task of convincing Gemma that there is nothing between her and Toni. Does she really trust her friend, or does she still think there's something more between them?

Carlota Olcina is forced to give explanations

Gemma remains suspicious. Although Cristina assures her that her relationship with Toni hasn't crossed the line of friendship, doubts persist. The conversation is marked by tension, and Gemma's reply isn't as clear as Cristina would like.

Meanwhile, Naiara reunites with Jess, but the guy acts as if he doesn't know her. This attitude arouses Naiara's suspicions, and she decides to investigate on her own. Even though she's assured that Jess is a good guy, her instinct tells her otherwise.

The young woman doesn't sit idly by and chooses to spy on him. Meanwhile, Salvatore continues to gain allies in his pizzeria project. This time, he manages to get Cati more involved in the opening of the place.

However, this doesn't sit well with Agustí, who starts to see Salvatore as a threat. His presence and charisma seem to be gaining ground, and Agustí fears he might end up displacing him entirely.

Cèlia, worried about Víctor's reaction

In the professional realm, Cèlia faces a new challenge by taking on one of Víctor's clients. Although it's an interesting opportunity for her, she can't help but worry about how her colleague will react.

This episode of Com si fos ahir once again brings to the forefront the personal and work conflicts that keep viewers hooked. With secrets, suspicions, and confrontations, the series continues to explore the emotions and dilemmas of its characters.

This way, it leaves questions in the air that only time will solve. Be that as it may, there's no doubt that this new installment of the Catalan fiction promises to leave the audience of Catalonia's public television speechless.