Carlos Herrera Breaks His Silence on Juan Carlos I and Confirms: 'There Is a Danger'

After the latest developments related to Juan Carlos I came to light, journalist Carlos Herrera broke his silence to give his opinion on the matter: "Undoubtedly, there is a danger."

On April 1, all alarms were raised around the emeritus king following an unexpected statement issued by his lawyer, Guadalupe Sánchez Baena.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

In it, it is announced that Juan Carlos I has taken legal action against Miguel Ángel Revilla. All this after accusing him of having used "injurious and defamatory expressions that damage his right to honor."

The politician's comments referred to occurred between 2022 and 2025, times when he labeled the father of King Felipe VI as a "corrupt."

| COPE

In addition to a public retraction, Juan Carlos I is requesting Revilla to pay compensation for moral damages of 50,000 euros, an amount that will be donated entirely to Cáritas España.

As expected, this news has caused a great stir. So much so that Carlos Herrera, one of the emeritus's great friends, broke his silence to speak out on the matter, and he did so on El programa de AR.

Carlos Herrera Breaks His Silence to Publicly Defend Juan Carlos I: "Undoubtedly, There Is a Danger"

Despite his own controversy with Julio Iglesias, Carlos Herrera intervened in El programa de Ana Rosa to comment on the latest decision made by Juan Carlos I.

As the radio host has assured, the father of Felipe VI "has the right to defend himself." However, he also wanted to make it clear that this matter could be prolonged, during which time both parties could reach an agreement:

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

"Anyway, from now until the process ends, a lot of time may pass. There are conciliation figures involved," Carlos Herrera assured afterward.

On the other hand, the journalist wanted to take the opportunity to publicly defend the stance taken by Juan Carlos I. "He doesn't receive any remuneration from the Royal Household, nor is he supported by the State Attorney's Office or the Prosecutor's Office," he clarified.

Furthermore, in relation to the constant accusations that Miguel Ángel Revilla has been making against his great friend over the years, Carlos Herrera has been very clear and blunt:

"When someone is insulting you after a sentence, after the Prosecutor's Office exonerated his circumstances, calling you a criminal and boasting that he will do it all his life, you have to defend yourself."

However, Carlos Herrera acknowledged that "undoubtedly there is a danger" with the possibility that this lawsuit could bring this delicate matter back into the public eye. "I understand that someone who has nothing to lose, lives outside the country, and wants to defend his honor, does so," he concluded.