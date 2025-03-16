Big Applause for Paloma García-Pelayo for What She Said About José Manuel Parada

The program Y ahora Sonsoles from last Wednesday left everyone speechless. José Manuel Parada opened up about his past with Chelo García-Cortés. He confessed intimate moments of their relationship and surprised everyone, especially his colleague, Paloma García-Pelayo, with an unexpected revelation.

The famous "night of love" between Bárbara Rey and Chelo García-Cortés was not as it was told. Parada revealed a key detail: that night, it wasn't just the two of them; there were five people in total. Along with them were Parada himself and two other men.

| Antena 3

The news caused a stir. For years, that episode had been talked about as a private encounter between Bárbara and Chelo, but Parada's version has changed everything. A confession that he made with a natural attitude and without beating around the bush.

Paloma García-Pelayo Talks About the Testimony Given by José Manuel Parada

On Thursday, in the same program, Paloma García-Pelayo wanted to assess her colleague's gesture. She did so with words that earned her the audience's applause.

"He includes himself, he was for the first time an active part of that encounter of five," she highlighted. With irony, she added: "In the end, he turned it into a jab by saying: 'It wasn't as you told it, there were five of us.' I felt like asking him: 'Did you ask Chelo for permission to tell it?'" she joked with laughter.

| Antena 3

But beyond the humor, Paloma acknowledged the merit of the confession: "He remembers it fondly, he remembers it well. It's an intimate revelation from another era, and I think it's to be valued. He said it in the first person, that's what surprises me."

Great Applause for What Paloma García-Pelayo Has Said About José Manuel Parada

Paloma García-Pelayo's words were received with great applause. Her way of analyzing Parada's confession made it clear that, beyond the surprise, his sincerity had to be recognized.

| Antena 3

The debate remains open. The story of that night has taken an unexpected turn, and now many are wondering what more is left to tell. Meanwhile, Paloma García-Pelayo has received recognition for her accurate analysis and for valuing her colleague's ability to tell the whole truth.

The program continues to be talked about, and it seems that this story has not yet reached its end. We will have to wait to see what the other two protagonists of this intriguing story respond next.