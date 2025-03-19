Belén Esteban Shows the Most Sought-after Photo of María Patiño's New Face

In the show Ni que fuéramos a historic moment was experienced. The audience witnessed an emotionally charged broadcast, and Belén Esteban, the substitute host, announced a shocking piece of news: the show is ending forever. However, what surprised the most was the photograph that Belén Esteban showed of the physical change of María Patiño.

"We're going on a trip to embark on an exciting new adventure, and that's thanks to our viewers. Thank you very much, it's time to pack our bags again and start a new stage, but first, we have six shows ahead," Belén Esteban confessed through tears.

The emotion was palpable on the set. "Take note, next Thursday, a special show dedicated to you," Belén Esteban insisted.

María Patiño Confesses Live to Belén Esteban How She Feels About This News

The announcement caused immediate reactions. To give more prominence to the collaborators, the show connected live with those who were not present on the set.

Among them, María Patiño, the regular host of the show. However, she couldn't attend live. The reason surprised many: a swelling changed her face.

"This, Belén, we've talked about it, you and I. Somehow, my body is reacting and showing what I'm feeling. I have the feeling of not wanting to leave and also the feeling that we've achieved something we've been fighting for a long time," María Patiño confessed over the phone.

Her voice conveyed the mix of emotions she is experiencing. But something particularly caught attention, during the broadcast, her image was not shown. Her face is deformed by the swelling.

Belén Esteban Shows the Photograph of María Patiño's Physical Change

From management, they asked her if they could show an image of her. María Patiño reluctantly agreed. At that moment, Belén Esteban gave way for the image to be broadcast.

The audience was able to see how María Patiño's face is visibly swollen. The image caused an impact and became the most sought-after of the moment. Social media exploded with comments about her condition.

The end of Ni que fuéramos was marked by this moment. A moment that was recorded in the memory of the viewers. An emotional farewell and an image that is already television history.