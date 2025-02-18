Antonio Tejado Stars in Gema López's New Bombshell: 'the Family Is...'

Gema López has left all the viewers speechless with the latest bomb she has shared with them, which is starred by Antonio Tejado himself. "The family is completely divided," Gema stated on Espejo Público.

A year ago, the former television collaborator was arrested for the robbery that took place at María del Monte's house in August 2023. However, the exact date of the trial has not yet been disclosed, although some suggest it could be held in March.

This Tuesday, after learning about the latest decision made by the judge, Gema López and her colleagues once again dedicated part of their broadcast to discussing all the updates.

Among them, the latest information that has come to light about the role Antonio Tejado plays in the case. As López declared on Espejo Público, this information was provided directly by the Civil Guard:

"It is reported that Antonio Tejado could face three charges: a charge of robbery with violence and intimidation, illegal detention, and membership in a criminal group." Additionally, she pointed out one more detail.

"The entire investigation concludes, as we said from the beginning, that he was the mastermind behind the robbery," the communicator assured. Meanwhile, she made it clear that "without this information provided[by him], the robbery could never have been executed."

Gema López Drops a bomb Starred by Antonio Tejado

Gema López pointed out that all this information comes at a time when this media family is "completely divided." As she noted, "on one side are Antonio Tejado, his mother, and his brother," and on the other side are "María del Monte and Inmaculada Casal."

The journalist wanted to share with all her colleagues what she thinks about this controversial family feud. "Of all this, what strikes me the most is that I know María del Monte is having a hard time," she assured.

"I know this year has been very tough for her. For her, it adds the terrible disappointment of what her nephew has done, with the near certainty that it was him."

However, Gema López also wanted to make it clear that Antonio Tejado's mother is also "in a bad state." "In the end, the two women who have been important to Antonio are suffering because of a man who is already quite old and has always been absolutely protected," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the journalist handed over to a colleague to update the information that has come to light about Antonio Tejado's involvement in this process:

According to Gema López's colleague, "the thieves who broke into and ransacked María del Monte's house in Seville used a drone." An object they used "to analyze the target and carry out the heist."

This information is included in a Civil Guard report accessed by Espejo Público. In it, "there are details that further incriminate Antonio Tejado." Additionally, it also mentions "the many and very expensive high-end watches" of María del Monte.