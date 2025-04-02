Antonio David Flores Reveals Carlota Corredera's Most Hidden Secret

Carlota Corredera appeared last week at the helm of a new television space. The Galician, who was fired from Mediaset two years ago, went through a situation similar to that experienced by Antonio David Flores. Now, Rocío Carrasco's ex has pointed the finger at Carlota to reveal what her intentions are and what she has done all this time.

The man from Málaga referred to what came after Carlota Corredera found herself out of what had been her home for more than a decade. The Galician "reinvented" herself by creating a YouTube channel that was an "absolute failure." Another of her projects was selling weekend courses to make a living.

| La Osa Producciones Audiovisuales

While waiting to find another television project where she could fit in, the journalist also tried her luck with a podcast. Additionally, Flores recalled, Carlota Corredera has participated in Las tardes de RNE, as well as in some other spaces of the public network like 59 segundos and Mañaneros.

Antonio David Flores Reveals Carlota Corredera's Intentions with Her New Space

In her day, Carlota made it clear that "she wouldn't work again with the Sálvame universe." Even so, Flores recalled that now, the journalist, what she has done is pick up the crumbs her former colleagues have left her. Tentáculos, the program that Corredera hosts on Ten, fills the gap that Belén Esteban and María Patiño left with the end last week of Ni que fuéramos.

A return to the small screen, with which, according to Rocío Carrasco's ex, Corredera returns more feminazi than ever. According to the Andalusian, Carlota "will take advantage of that medium to continue her fight against gender and vicarious violence."

| YouTube, Antonio David Flores

What Antonio David insists on strongly is that those ideas in defense of women continue in Carlota Corredera's mind "in a radicalized way." A stance with which the YouTuber remains very critical since the Galician sided with his ex Rocío Carrasco.

According to Rocío Carrasco's Ex, Carlota Corredera Has Returned More Radical Than Before

Corredera, meanwhile, already warned Antonio David in her day what she thought of him. "I'm not afraid of him," she assured shortly after learning that the collaborator had been dismissed unfairly.

Even then, she reiterated her support for Carrasco after she revealed her version of what she had experienced with the father of her two children. "Rocío has taken such a beastly and important step that now there's nothing else to do but move forward," Corredera hinted.

| en.e-noticies.cat

Now, in Antonio David's words, the host of Tentáculos will continue with the defense of her stance on women. At her disposal, she will have a television space through which she will continue her fight against gender and vicarious violence.