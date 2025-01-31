Alejandra Rubio does something with Belén Esteban that will leave everyone speechless

Alejandra Rubio once again leaves everyone speechless with the latest decision she has made with Belén Esteban. Without mincing words, the young woman didn't think twice about discrediting the television collaborator and her information in front of the press.

It was last Monday, January 27, when Alejandra wanted to put an end to one of the most talked-about rumors about her family on Vamos a ver. Since she began her relationship with Carlo Costanzia, there has been talk of the supposed non-existent relationship between Terelu Campos and Mar Flores.

| Mediaset

With a serious face, Alejandra Rubio assured that these speculations are false, although she did acknowledge that they hadn't yet had the opportunity to meet. And all this despite both spending a lot of time at her house since the birth of little Carlo.

However, almost two months ago, the content creator assured that the relationship between the in-laws is quite "good." Information that Belén Esteban has now debunked.

| YouTube

So much so that, during the latest broadcast of Ni que fuéramos, the television collaborator completely denied Alejandra Rubio's version. Additionally, she didn't hesitate to share a revealing piece of information that has reached her ears.

Sources close to Mar Flores have assured Belén Esteban that the model had "demanded" her son Carlo not to be in the same space as Terelu Campos. A testimony that the content creator quickly discredited in front of the Europa Press cameras.

Alejandra Rubio leaves more than one person speechless with the latest gesture she has had with Belén Esteban:

Belén Esteban has assured her colleagues on Ni que fuéramos that she is "very close to someone very close to Mar Flores." This is why she knows firsthand the whole truth about the non-existent relationship between the model and Alejandra Rubio's mother:

"This person tells me that Mar has only set one condition for her son Carlo. That condition is that he doesn't meet Terelu Campos at any time."

| Europa Press

Information that Alejandra Rubio denied this Thursday, January 30. With an ironic smile and a loud sigh, the young woman replied to the challenging questions from the mentioned agency regarding this topic.

"Phew, nothing to say," the content creator assured at the door of her house, thus avoiding confirming or denying Belén Esteban's words.

Meanwhile, Alejandra Rubio has also completely refused to comment on the new and complicated problem that Anabel Pantoja and her boyfriend have found themselves involved in.