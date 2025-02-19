Absolute Surprise With the Latest From Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas: Nobody Expected It

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas have once again become the center of attention following the latest and surprising news that has come to light. Throughout this time, both have been very secretive about their private lives, which is why no one expected them to now be seen together in public.

It was in 2022 when the media began to speculate about the possible romance between Luis Miguel and Paloma. A love story that both Luis Miguel and the designer have handled with complete discretion.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

So much so that, over all these years, Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas have avoided being photographed together by all means. A situation that has now taken a U-turn, all thanks to the latest images published by the magazine Lecturas.

These snapshots were taken a few days ago at the well-known Ruber Clinic in Madrid, where the socialite went to visit a family member who was admitted there.

In them, Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas can be seen at the doors of said medical center in the capital. However, what has most caught the attention of these snapshots is the kiss that the artist and his partner shared that day, despite their well-known discretion.

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas Leave Everyone Speechless After Reappearing Together in Madrid

There have been few occasions when Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas have been seen together in public. However, despite their secrecy, they have now starred in a surprising scene.

| Instagram, @palomacuevasofficial

As the aforementioned publication has confirmed, just a few days ago, the ‘Sun of Mexico’ and the socialite were spotted at the Ruber University Hospital in Madrid.

Luis Miguel went to these facilities to personally support Paloma Cuevas, as one of her family members had been admitted to said medical center in the capital.

| Twitter

According to reports, the singer stayed with her until 9:30 p.m., at which point he left to have dinner with a friend. However, before leaving, Luis Miguel bid farewell to his girlfriend with a romantic and heartfelt kiss, an unusual gesture for them.

Despite being in a relationship for two years, Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas have always maintained their romance with absolute discretion. So much so that they are rarely seen together in public, much less showing signs of affection.

Meanwhile, Enrique Ponce also went there to visit this person. However, contrary to what has been said in recent days, he did not cross paths with Luis Miguel and Paloma.