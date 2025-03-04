Zarzuela Breaks the Silence and Points to Queen Sofía: 'she Has Proven to Be A...'

La Zarzuela has broken its silence by pointing to Queen Sofía as a key figure in the royal family. "She has proven to be a loving and dedicated grandmother," palace sources revealed to a well-known media outlet.

The Royal House has firmly supported the role of the emeritus, recognizing her institutional dedication and her role as a grandmother. At 86 years old, Doña Sofía maintains an active official agenda, participating in events and presiding over her foundation. In addition to her institutional work, Queen Sofía plays an essential role as a member of the royal family that Zarzuela has wanted to publicly acknowledge.

La Zarzuela tells the truth about Queen Sofía

Queen Sofía has been an essential pillar of the Spanish monarchy for decades. Her commitment to the institution and her dedication to social causes have made her a beloved and respected figure among citizens. Similarly, her role within the Zarzuela and close to the royal family has been key.

So much so that sources close to the palace have revealed the opinion that Zarzuela has of Queen Sofía. "She has proven to be a loving and dedicated grandmother," they confess, pointing to the emeritus as a key figure within the institution. Thus, they have shown their support for Queen Sofía in both roles, recognizing her importance to the royal family and the country.

This consideration for Felipe's mother comes after the publication of the survey by the French media Point de Vue. It confirms how Queen Sofía is highly valued both for her role in the monarchy and in the royal family.

"She has managed to maintain a balance between her institutional role and her more private side," they explain in Monarquía Confidencial. "Which has earned her the affection of society," they point out about how the emeritus is very much loved by everyone.

La Zarzuela has agreed with the survey conducted by the renowned French magazine and supports the results. Moreover, they emphasize that it is "a necessary recognition."

La Zarzuela acknowledges the value of Queen Sofía

Queen Sofía has demonstrated her commitment to the Spanish monarchy through her tireless work and constant presence at official events. Her dedication to culture, education, and social causes has left an indelible mark on Spanish society.

In this regard, La Zarzuela has recognized her work with various accolades and has highlighted her importance as a reference figure for the royal family. The latest of these, the awarding by Felipe VI of the Order of the Golden Fleece for her work, dedication, and commitment to Spain.

One of the things most valued by the palace is Queen Sofía's discretion and strength. Throughout her life, she has faced personal challenges and controversies with dignity, always maintaining a reserved stance. She has managed to stay out of family controversies, focusing on her work and the well-being of her family.

It is precisely in this last area where Queen Sofía stands out above the rest. As a grandmother, the wife of Juan Carlos I has been exemplary for her grandchildren, providing them with her unconditional love and support. Her close relationship with them has been an example of family love and has strengthened the bonds within the royal family.

For all these reasons, La Zarzuela has wanted to publicly acknowledge the role she plays and how essential it is. In fact, it was in her that Letizia looked to face her role as queen. Felipe's wife confessed that Sofía was "her reference" and, to this day, continues to be the mirror in which she looks.