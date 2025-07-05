Roony Bardghji no longer hides his desire, Nike helps him: his response shocks Barça

Beyond the signings of Joan García for the goalkeeper position and Nico Williams to strengthen the offensive area, Deco is working on other additions. Barça is focused on opportunities that the market may offer, and one of the most notable is the possibility of bringing in Roony Bardghji. The young Copenhagen winger, who was already on the culé agenda, is making headlines again.

The blaugrana sports management met with the agent of the young 19-year-old player from FC Copenhagen, who will be a free agent next December. However, it can't be ruled out that the young winger could arrive this summer for €2-3M. Roony stands out for his exquisite individual technique and his extraordinary ball striking, qualities that have caught the attention of several of the top clubs.

Barça isn't alone in the race to secure the services of the young forward; Bardghji has several offers from La Liga and especially from the Premier League. His signing won't be easy, but the player's desire to arrive at Camp Nou could be a decisive factor. The terms of his transfer are truly interesting considering he could leave now at a very low cost.

Roony Bardghji's situation with Barça is serious

Barça's goal would be to secure a footballer of Roony's level, desired by several European teams and with a contract situation that makes him almost irresistible. Roony is very clear about where he wants to play next season, and he has shown it in Nike's latest social media post. The American brand has unveiled Barça's new kits, and Roony couldn't help but leave his "like" on Nike's post.

| @roony.bardghji

According to Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist and transfer expert, the player born in Kuwait could achieve his dream very soon. The agreement between Barça and Copenhagen could be in its final stage, and the player's arrival could be made official shortly. The player suffered a serious knee injury in May 2024 that kept him off the field for almost a year, but he is now fully recovered.

Who is Roony Bardghji

Roony is a pure right winger, the kind that's now rare and sticks to the sideline. He is a vertical, unbalancing forward with a very advanced reading of the game for his age. His ability to get open, his excellent body control, and his capacity to deceive opponents with small gestures make him unpredictable in one-on-one situations.

One of his signature moves is to anticipate the play with a slight body feint. His explosive speed and physical strength make him a constant threat in open field. Roony's transfer would happen regardless of whether Nico Williams also ends up arriving at Camp Nou this summer.