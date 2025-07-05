Alejandro Fernández's witty joke about Santos Cerdán's cupaire lawyer

The choice of Benet Salellas as Santos Cerdán's lawyer was one of the most unexpected news stories of recent weeks. Benet Salellas was a member of parliament during CUP's golden era, and he has defended many separatist causes. As Joan Guirado revealed in Vozpópuli, the choice was made on ERC's recommendation.

| Parlament

After the news broke, a wave of criticism began, mainly from the separatist sphere and CUP. The organization itself issued a statement clarifying that Salellas left the party months ago. They don't want anything to do with him.

The lawyer from Girona has made headlines again this week, due to his client's provisional entry into prison. Analyses soon emerged pointing to the attorney's defense strategy as a mistake.

Laughter at Benet Salellas's expense

Alejandro Fernández, leader of PP in Catalonia, has used his sharp irony to mock the situation. He says that "the choice of the 'cupaire' lawyer has been evident from day one, because the defense line is 'processist': here we steal in the service of progressive ideas and therefore attacking us is repression."

"The delusional part of his statement is that he claims to be the victim of a persecution in which, therefore, the judge himself is involved," an internet user observes. "That's exactly what the leaders of the 'procés' used to say," Alejandro Fernández replies.

"The next thing will be demonstrations in support of the political prisoner Santos Cerdán," another comment points out. The Tarragona native replies: "Exactly, in two days 'freedom for the political prisoner Cerdán, the architect of the progressive pact.'"

Some even speculate about the real possibility that the lawyer, accustomed to 'processism,' will end up requesting a pardon or amnesty. Some recall the statement by progressive journalist Marta Nebot, that "it's not the same to steal when defending social justice."

Puigdemont and the motion of no confidence

This week, Carles Puigdemont has challenged Feijóo to go to Waterloo if he wants his support for the motion of no confidence. This reopens the debate about whether PP should be willing to do anything just to bring down Sánchez. Alejandro Fernández himself has always defended the thesis that 'processism,' sooner or later, will end up deceiving you.

With Junts, not even around the corner, has been Fernández's maxim and the very thing that put him at odds with Génova. His words make sense again with Puigdemont's latest bluff.