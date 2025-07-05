After Nico Williams's final no to Barça, a star who Xabi Alonso likes a lot has just mocked the Athletic winger and has offered himself to sign. Nico Williams has renewed with Athletic Club until 2035 (until 2035), so he has left Barça hanging, with whom he had a closed pre-agreement and was about to make it official. They say that when one door closes, a window opens, that's exactly what has happened at Barça: a young star avoids Xabi Alonso and offers himself.

The blow from Nico Williams has hurt Barça a lot, but the positive side is that a great emerging talent has mocked the Athletic winger and has offered himself. The transfer market is active and will be even more so with the latest bomb that Barça is preparing: they forget about Xabi Alonso, laugh at Williams, and will become a culer. Barça is looking to recover from Nico Williams's rejection by closing a new signing, which will be made official soon and will leave Xabi Alonso affected: the Madridist wanted him too.

Xabi Alonso has a very good eye for young players and had set his sights on a talent who didn't hesitate to offer himself to Hansi Flick's Barça. The timing was crucial: he offered himself to Barça just minutes after Nico Williams's "no" to the culer club, so it's clear he knows what he's doing. Barça is already studying the signing of this winger, who has excelled in Europe and who has offers from other clubs and, as we mentioned, also admiration from Alonso.

Confirmed, he mocks Nico Williams and offers himself to Barça: "Xabi Alonso wants him"

Nico Williams has rejected Barça's offer and has renewed with Athletic Club until 2035 (until 2035), so the culer club is already studying the transfer market closely. FC Barcelona's objective is clear: to overcome Nico Williams's departure by closing a TOP signing for the left wing, currently occupied only by the Brazilian Raphinha, an undisputed starter. Barça is already clear: there's a talent who has mocked Nico Williams and who is willing to do anything to sign for Barça, Flick likes him a lot.

Nico Williams, Barça's main target in this summer transfer market, has ended up renewing with Athletic and, therefore, has left the culer club led by Deco hanging. Barça found out about Nico Williams's renewal with Athletic Club through social media, since the left winger hadn't informed the culer club. The surprise at Barça is huge, but they're already working to replace a Nico Williams who, now definitively, won't play for Barça.

As "Mundo Deportivo" has already reported, Joan Laporta's Barça is working to find a left winger in the summer transfer market. Barça states that this is, right now, the main priority, so Deco is already in Barcelona to fulfill his respective tasks. "Xabi Alonso has shown us the way, we can close a signing now," Barça sources say, who may already have Nico Williams's replacement lined up.

After Nico Williams's rejection, Barça has received an offer from a player who spoke on social media and who Xabi Alonso, Madrid's coach, likes a lot. This player is none other than Jan Virgili, a Barça youth product who, if nothing changes, will have a reserve team spot next season.

Virgili will do preseason with Flick, yesterday he posted a story on social media after Nico Williams's "no" and is a winger who excites Barça fans a lot.