Confirmed, Barça say goodbye to Marcus Rashford: 'He's going to sign for...'

Barça has had Marcus Rashford on their list of targets for several months, especially to strengthen the defensive area. The English winger, who has been one of the great promises of European soccer, was considered a priority for the Catalan club. In January, Barça came very close to securing his loan, but negotiations didn't come to fruition. Now, Rashford's future seems set to take a different direction.

The difficulties of signing Marcus Rashford for Barça

One of the main obstacles for Marcus Rashford to sign for Barça has been Manchester United's high financial demands. Although the English winger isn't part of coach Amorim's plans, the English club isn't willing to let him go without receiving a compensation of €45 million. This amount has been an impediment for Barça to move forward with negotiations, since the Catalan club isn't willing to pay that sum for a player with an uncertain future.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

With Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, and Raphinha as starters, and Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, and Roony Bardghji as substitutes, Barça doesn't have room to add a forward like Rashford. The team already has quality players in that position, which makes his addition even more difficult. All this has frustrated Marcus Rashford's signing for Barça.

Bayern Munich emerges as Marcus Rashford's destination

With Barça out of the race for Marcus Rashford, the English winger has started to explore other options. According to sources close to the player, Bayern Munich has positioned themselves as his next destination.

The German club is willing to pay the €45 million demanded by Manchester United, which has facilitated the talks. Bayern sees Marcus Rashford as an excellent option to strengthen their attack. With a competitive team, the English player has a guaranteed spot in the squad.

Bayern Munich has shown great interest in signing Marcus Rashford, who could be a key piece in their project for 25/26. In addition, the German club has the advantage of participating in both the Bundesliga and European competitions. This represents a great motivation for a player like Rashford, who is looking to keep growing at the international level.