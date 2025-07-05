Betrayal at Bernabéu: Thibaut Courtois's successor signs with the eternal rival

Without a doubt, Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in Real Madrid's history.

Over the years, illustrious names like Iker Casillas, Ricardo Zamora, and Paco Buyo have defended Bernabéu's goal, but Courtois's performance has been even greater.

The Belgian has been decisive in the most important moments, especially in the last two Champions League titles won by the club.

His last-minute saves have been key to securing those titles, earning the respect and admiration of Madridist fans.

A career in the final stretch

Despite his exceptional level, Courtois is already 33 years old and is in the final stretch of his football career. For now, the Belgian goalkeeper has a contract with Real Madrid until 2026.

However, his goal is to extend his contract for a few more years and retire defending the club's colors.

This desire to stay at Bernabéu has meant that, for now, there are no signs of a change of guard in goal.

However, the future of the position is already being analyzed by the club, considering that Courtois's career won't last forever.

Mario de Luis, future goalkeeper for Atlético de Madrid

In this context, Thibaut Courtois's natural successor, Mario de Luis, has made an important decision: to leave Real Madrid.

The young goalkeeper, who has been part of the club's youth academy, knows that his opportunities in the first team will be limited as long as Courtois remains at his best.

Thus, Mario de Luis has decided to seek a change of scenery and look for a project where he can have a bigger role.

Surprisingly, his new destination will be Real Madrid's eternal rival: Atlético de Madrid.

Atlético, new destination for Mario de Luis

The agreement has already been made official, and Mario de Luis will join Diego Simeone's squad starting next season.

The decision to switch sides has caused a stir, but the young goalkeeper believes this step is the best for his professional future.

Although his departure from Real Madrid has been a surprise to many, Atlético is securing a young player with great potential.

The competition at the white club has been tough for Mario de Luis, and at Atlético he'll find an opportunity to show his talent even more.

An uncertain future for the white goal

With Mario de Luis's departure and the possible contract extension for Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid's goal faces a very uncertain future.

The club will have to start looking for the successor to one of the best goalkeepers in its history.

Meanwhile, Courtois remains the undisputed owner of the white goal, with a legacy that will continue to shape the club's history.