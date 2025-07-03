Say goodbye to Lidl: Mercadona has just launched the product that's going to change your snacks

At Mercadona, they always surprise us with new products that transform our snacks and dinners. This new launch is no exception and promises to be a game changer in your everyday meals. With a unique touch, this spread is set to become a must-have in your pantry.

Mercadona's shelves are filled with options that enrich our meals without complications. This product has everything you're looking for: flavor, versatility, and the guarantee of quality that the chain always offers. Get ready to discover it.

The new proposal at Mercadona: something uncommon

In some Mercadona stores, a new spread has arrived that doesn't go unnoticed. It's made by the brand Iberitos, which already has a name in the spread market. This product comes in an 8.8 oz. (250 g) can, ideal for those looking for something different to go with their bread.

| Mercadona

With a mild flavor and creamy texture, this spread can be a staple for many people's snacks or breakfasts. It's an interesting alternative to the more traditional spreads that are usually available on the shelves. In addition, its versatility makes it a perfect ingredient for a wide variety of easy and quick recipes.

What stands out about this product is its flavor and the quality of the ingredients. Mercadona offers it at a very affordable price, which makes it an ideal option for many consumers who don't want to give up quality and flavor. It's not only economical, it's also designed for everyone, since it doesn't contain gluten, making it suitable for more people.

This type of launch is increasingly common at Mercadona, which continues to expand its range of innovative products. Unlike other brands that sometimes focus only on the basics, Iberitos offers a slightly different proposal. In fact, its York ham spread has attracted attention for its unique flavor that surprises both adults and children.

What you should know: price, uses, and storage

Iberitos's York ham spread is available for 2.40 euros at Mercadona stores. As for its storage, it's important to keep in mind that the product doesn't require refrigeration until it's opened. Once opened, it's recommended to keep it in the refrigerator and consume it within three days to ensure its flavor and freshness.

Regarding its uses, this spread is not only ideal for spreading on bread or toast. It can also be used as a base for appetizers or sandwich fillings, which makes it a practical option. From snacks to a light dinner, this spread is perfect for adding a touch of flavor to your dishes quickly.

| Mercadona

Versatility is one of the characteristics that best defines this product. In addition to being an excellent complement for breads and savory crackers, it can be added to salads or used as a dip for vegetables. This way, it adapts to a wide range of situations, from an impromptu meal to an event with friends.

Finally, it's worth highlighting how easy it is to incorporate this spread into your daily diet. Mercadona, by offering it at a reasonable price, allows many people to enjoy a delicious product without having to resort to more expensive options. If you're looking for a quick way to enrich your meals, this York ham spread is an option that deserves to be considered.

Prices and offers updated on 06/30/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes