Javier Tebas's response to Barça confirms the rumors: Pau Víctor's case is happening again

Javier Tebas has become "persona non grata" for certain sectors of Barça due to his constant threats. The president of La Liga has spent years taking the economic issue very seriously in order to regulate the competition and prevent major differences between teams. However, it seems that most of his actions are aimed at hindering the plans of the entity presided over by Joan Laporta.

It probably isn't like that, but with his statements, Javier Tebas hasn't made many friends at Camp Nou. Last season, he already tried by all means to prevent Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo from being registered by putting obstacles in their registration in La Liga. In the end, the resolution of the Higher Sports Council saved the situation for the blaugrana entity and rendered Tebas's attempts useless.

Now, the president of La Liga is back at it and is already warning Barça about the signing of Nico Williams and the current impossibility of registering him. Tebas's words have already caused concern within the culé entity and in the environment of the Navarrese forward. Barça has assured that there won't be any problem in making his signing and subsequent registration official, but Tebas doesn't see it the same way.

Tebas stops Nico Williams's signing: today Barça couldn't register him

Javier Tebas has once again taken center stage in the transfer market with statements that directly affect Nico Williams's future. When asked about the possibility of Barça registering the current Athletic player, Tebas didn't hesitate: "Today they couldn't, they're not in a position to register the player." Apparently, Barça still doesn't comply with the financial control rule known as 1.1.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

This rule is a financial control requirement that demands the club bring in at least as much as they intend to spend on signings. According to Tebas, even if Barça is in a position to pay the release clause, the club doesn't have enough salary cap space to register him. The controversy is on, and we'll see what happens if Nico ends up signing and lands at Camp Nou.

An announced signing...but stopped

For days, it's been taken for granted that Barça will execute Nico Williams's release clause, which is valued at around €60M. It was estimated that it would be on July 1 or 2, but so far there haven't been any plausible moves. The market is already open, but Barça first needs to solve their financial situation in order to proceed with the registration of new signings.

In Bilbao, there's no nervousness at all; they trust Barça won't be able to move forward without meeting the conditions required by the regulations. It's not just an economic issue but also about complying with the regulatory framework that protects the stability of the competitions. Tebas becomes, once again, Barça's public enemy, and they'll have to free up salary cap space if they want to register the Navarrese forward.