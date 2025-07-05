No one expected Lucas Vázquez's next team: the surprise is total in Madrid

Lucas Vázquez will say goodbye to Real Madrid, the club that has been his home throughout his entire career. After the Club World Cup celebration, the Galician full-back has decided to continue his career away from Santiago Bernabéu. His contract with the white club ends this summer, which leaves the door open for him to explore new options in his professional future.

Despite his deep connection with Real Madrid, Lucas Vázquez believes that he still has enough level to keep playing. The player firmly believes that he can still compete at the highest level, and he doesn't intend to retire at this time. For this reason, the Galician is evaluating several proposals that will allow him to keep enjoying soccer, but away from the white house.

| Europa Press

Goodbye to Madrid? The real options for Lucas Vázquez

After having been a key part of Real Madrid in recent seasons, Lucas Vázquez now faces an uncertain future. His intention is to keep playing in Europe, and more specifically in Spain, ruling out options in places like Qatar or Saudi Arabia. The idea of moving to a foreign team doesn't appeal to him at this time, so his goal is to find a competitive place within the desired Spanish league.

In this context, several options have been considered for Lucas Vázquez. A return to Deportivo de la Coruña, his original club, has been one of the most discussed proposals. The Galician has always shown his affection for the club from his homeland, and the idea of ending his career there isn't foreign to him.

There has also been talk of his return to RCD Espanyol, the club where he played on loan at one point. However, in recent hours an even more surprising option has emerged.

Pellegrini's Betis, an interesting option for Lucas Vázquez

Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, has shown interest in signing Lucas Vázquez. The proposal is interesting for the player, since Betis will play in the Europa League next season, which offers him the opportunity to compete in European competitions. Betis's sporting project seems attractive for a player with the experience and level of Lucas Vázquez, who is looking for a new challenge in his career.