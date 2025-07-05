Unexpected, Dani Olmo speaks out about Nico Williams's signing: 'In the end...'

The signing of Nico Williams by FC Barcelona seems to be just a matter of time. The Catalan club's environment has been leaking details of the agreement for several weeks, which has caused a lot of tension with Athletic Club.

Although it is not official yet, it is already known that Barça will pay Nico Williams's release clause this Friday, an amount that is around €50 million.

The player will receive a salary of about €6 or €7 million, according to sources close to the deal.

The arrival of the Basque winger has raised many expectations and plans are already being made for his incorporation into the first team.

Change in Hansi Flick's system

FC Barcelona is clear about how to use Nico Williams. According to the first reports, Hansi Flick plans to modify his starting eleven to bring the footballer in on the left wing.

The idea is to move Raphinha to the attacking midfield, while Dani Olmo will be placed as a false "9." This way, the wings will be for Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, creating a fast and dynamic attacking front.

The change in system represents a clear commitment to a more fast-paced soccer, in which Williams's talent can be crucial.

With this adjustment, Flick will seek to boost creativity in attack and offer more offensive alternatives to Barça.

Comments from Barça's footballers

As if that were not enough, many Barça footballers have spoken openly about the signing of Nico Williams, further increasing the tension in Bilbao.

Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, and Raphinha have shown their enthusiasm about the possible arrival of the winger, stating that his incorporation would be great news for the team.

The latest to join these comments was Dani Olmo. Barça's "20," who will see his role changed with Nico Williams's arrival, has not held back when talking about the transfer.

Asked about the possible signing, Olmo was clear: "I don't know anything, but he's another top player. He belongs to another club and must be respected, but in Barcelona the best must play."

Even so, he wanted to make it clear that, if he had to say something to the player, it would be that "in the end everything works out."

A controversial comment about Nico Williams

Although Dani Olmo's first statement was not too explicit, his next remark has caused a stir in Bilbao.

After being asked about Nico Williams's registration and his future at Barça, Olmo stated: "I'd tell Nico that everything works out."

These words have not been well received by Athletic Club's fans. Many of them consider it disrespectful that footballers from another team speak that way about a footballer who is still part of their squad.

The controversy is on, and the topic of Nico Williams's transfer continues to generate intense reactions both in Catalonia and the Basque Country.