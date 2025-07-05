Not even Messi can say no, it's just too much: Barça have already made a decision

Lionel Messi, the great blaugrana legend, is focused on arriving in top condition for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US. In order to do so, he knows he will need to keep playing at the highest level, which is why his future is making so many headlines. The best clubs in the world would be eager to add the greatest footballer in history to their ranks.

At Barça, for example, they'd be delighted to see one last dance from Leo Messi at Camp Nou. However, the reality is very different. Leo Messi is happy in the US, specifically in Miami, where he has found the ideal place to live peacefully, surrounded by friends and family. He has a contract with Inter Miami until December 2025, but he's considering extending it with the World Cup in mind.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami agrees, and the renewal of the Argentine's contract is already underway. Although there are still details to be finalized, both the club and the forward are reviewing the terms of the new contract. The goal is to adapt the new agreement to the new circumstances, both from a sporting and financial perspective.

Path toward a historic agreement

The new contract Inter Miami is offering includes the possibility for Leo Messi to acquire part ownership of the club. This option has been considered for some time and would fit perfectly with Messi's desire to stay connected to soccer beyond his retirement. The club is optimistic about being able to make an agreement official in the coming weeks, well before the current contract ends in December.

| Europa Press

Inter Miami wants to secure its franchise player, and meanwhile, Leo Messi is convinced that the club offers him the perfect conditions. These are conditions to keep shining in his final years as a footballer. As a result, negotiations are progressing smoothly, and it's almost certain that Leo Messi will continue his career in Miami.

Barça's resignation

The wild possibility of seeing Leo Messi wear the blaugrana jersey again had gained momentum in recent weeks with an eye on the 2026 World Cup. There was growing speculation about a temporary return of the Argentine star to Barcelona. The plan being considered was for just a few months, from January to June 2026.

However, given the significant progress in his contract renewal with the Miami team, this possibility has faded. Barça can do nothing but resign themselves and keep enjoying the Argentine's talent from afar. His return to Camp Nou won't happen; he'll renew with Inter Miami and be given even more responsibility.