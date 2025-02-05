Raphael and Natalia Figueroa's family confirms the best: 'The treatment...'

Several weeks after Raphael suffered a significant health setback, some members of his family have broken their silence to confirm the best news. As they have assured, "the treatment" that Natalia Figueroa's husband is following "works in an effective and progressive way."

It was last December 17 when all the alarms went off around the singer. That day, the one from Linares had to be urgently transferred to the Hospital Clínico San Carlos after starting to feel unwell during his visit to the set of La Revuelta.

But just 24 hours later, Raphael was transferred to the Hospital 12 de Octubre. After spending 10 days admitted to its facilities, the doctors diagnosed him with "a primary brain lymphoma with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere."

However, although they allowed him to continue "on an outpatient basis" with the treatment they had given him, it was confirmed that Raphael had been forced to cancel his latest music tour. But now, everything indicates that the situation of Natalia Figueroa's husband has completely changed.

As the news portal Informalia has learned through family sources, "the treatment works in an effective and progressive way." "One of the nodules has completely disappeared and the other has only a part left," they added.

Some relatives of Raphael and Natalia Figueroa have just confirmed the best news. Weeks after the singer's diagnosis became official, it seems that the treatment is bearing fruit.

So much so that, thanks to medicine, "one of the nodules" the singer had "has completely disappeared and the other has only a part left." Therefore, in light of this favorable situation, these confidants have assured that "he could return to the stage this very year."

After learning of his diagnosis, the doctors recommended Raphael "an indefinite period of rest and relaxation." This is why Natalia Figueroa's husband was forced to cancel all his concerts.

Among them were not only the performances that the one from Linares had prepared for last December 20 and 21 at the WiZink Center in Madrid. Additionally, he also had to indefinitely postpone his Victoria tour, which was going to take place in early 2025 across several countries in America.

However, after learning about the great progress Raphael's health is experiencing, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think about his possible and anticipated return to the stage.

Furthermore, these sources have confirmed to the aforementioned media that Raphael is "calm" and that, in addition to receiving his children and grandchildren, he also enjoys visits from friends. With them, the singer engages in conversations that reflect hope and his firm determination to move forward.