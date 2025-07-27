Mercadona listens to its customers and brings back the luxury delicacy they've been asking for

Mercadona is stirring things up again with one of those launches that never go unnoticed. Its return hasn't been announced with great fanfare, but it's already making noise. Those who know Mercadona's aisles are well aware of what it means to come across something they didn't expect to see again.

There's no doubt that Mercadona knows how to hit the mark when it comes to bringing back favorites. This time, they've done it again with something many thought was lost and is now back in play. Mercadona's cold aisle holds surprises that don't always need an introduction.

A proposal ready to prepare in a few minutes

Mercadona has brought back a prepared dish that was already on their shelves and now returns in a tray format with two pieces. Each one is made with breaded chicken breast and a filling. The recipe includes cured ham and melted cheese, resulting in a creamy interior with a crispy outer layer.

The product is sold in refrigerated trays of 9.2 oz. (260 g) ready to go in the oven or air fryer. Its preparation doesn't require complicated steps or additional ingredients. You just need to cook it for the right amount of time and pair it with whatever you feel like that day.

This chicken cordon bleu is a practical option for those who don't want to complicate things but also don't want to give up flavor. It's designed for those looking for a quick meal without resorting to ultra-processed foods. In addition, it's easy to store and keeps well in the fridge for several days without losing texture.

The tray costs 3.50 euros, a competitive price compared to other prepared options on the market. It comes out to 1.75 euros per piece, with recognizable ingredients and no artificial sauces. It's an economical alternative if you need something quick without turning to fast food.

Ideal for everyday life and without complications

Mercadona's cordon bleu adapts well to different routines and types of diets. It can be a weeknight dinner, a Sunday plan, or a solution for when you don't feel like cooking. It fits whatever each person needs without losing its homemade touch.

It cooks in just 10 or 12 minutes if you use the air fryer, or about 20 minutes if you prefer the conventional oven. It doesn't need oil or seasonings, just time control. The breading turns out crispy and the filling melts inside for a well-balanced result.

Mercadona gets it right by bringing back a format that combines tradition, flavor, and convenience. The cordon bleu works both on its own and with sides, for example, with salad or potatoes. Its versatility makes it a staple in many kitchens that don't have time to waste.

Its weight of 9.2 oz. (260 g) fits a meal for one or to share if paired well. The packaging is recyclable and designed to take up little space in the fridge. This proposal once again shows that practical food can also be well made.

