Unexpected, total surprise at Real Madrid: 'Rodrygo is negotiating with the...'

Rodrygo is going through one of the most challenging moments since he arrived at Real Madrid. For several seasons, he was considered one of the young wingers with the greatest potential. He always delivered, no matter if he played on the right, on the left, or as a forward.

There were matches in which he was the most unbalancing player for Real Madrid. Some even said he had more of a future than Vinícius Júnior. The fans adored him, and his name was always among the most chanted at Bernabéu, but that has changed.

| Europa Press

Free fall and doubts at Santiago Bernabéu

Everything started to go wrong days before the last Champions League final, the one that pitted Madrid against Dortmund. In an interview that surprised everyone, Rodrygo stated that "Manchester City are the best team in the world, the one that plays the best." Those words were not well received at all.

Since then, his performance has plummeted. He no longer shines on the field, and his figure is no longer surrounded by the respect and affection he once had. Many fans have lost trust in Rodrygo and that is evident in every match.

His possible departure is no longer unthinkable. This summer, more than ever, his future is hanging in the air, since Real Madrid do not consider him non-transferable if an offer equal to or greater than €100 million comes in. This is something major European clubs are aware of.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool have inquired about his situation. All three teams value his profile and would be delighted to add him to their squads. However, in recent hours, another option has emerged that is very appealing to Madrid's board, but perhaps not so much to Rodrygo, who has already listened to the offer.

Tottenham make a strong entrance

The big surprise has come from England, not from the already well-known giants, but from another unexpected player. According to journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon, there have been "Tottenham talks for Rodrygo."

Tottenham are already negotiating directly with Rodrygo's camp. In addition, they would be willing to put up to €90 million on the table. This is a very high figure that could make Florentino Pérez reconsider.

Few could have imagined that Rodrygo's future might involve Tottenham, but soccer never ceases to surprise. The London team want to compete at the highest level again and they believe Madrid's number 11 could be key in that process. We'll see if both clubs finally reach an agreement.