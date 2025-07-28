Real Madrid led by Florentino Pérez is working on the immediate sale of Vinícius Júnior, the Brazilian forward and major star of the white team alongside Kylian Mbappé, who's the highest paid. Florentino Pérez has grown tired of negotiating with Vinícius Júnior and his agents and, therefore, is willing to let him leave in this very summer transfer window. However, Real Madrid, led by Florentino Pérez, is demanding about €300 million (about $326 million) for Vinícius Júnior, an amount that only clubs from Saudi Arabia can pay as of today.

Everything seemed to indicate that Vinícius Júnior would renew his contract with Real Madrid, but the Brazilian footballer still hasn't reached an agreement with the white club and will leave the club. The current problem lies in the negotiations: both parties want to stay together, but Vinícius Júnior is demanding, insistently, to become the highest paid player at Real Madrid. Florentino Pérez understands Vinícius Júnior's point of view, but he believes that this privilege can only belong to Mbappé, who will be the new "10" at Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso.

| Europa Press

The problem is also more complex than it seems, especially because Vinícius Júnior still isn't getting along well with Kylian Mbappé. For this reason and everything mentioned above, Real Madrid has made a decision: Florentino Pérez wants to sell Vinícius Júnior and already has his replacement, an ideal signing for right now. Real Madrid also aims to sell Vinícius Júnior in order to sign Rodri from Manchester City: if Florentino Pérez manages to sell Vinícius Júnior, 2 stars will be very close.

Official, Florentino Pérez signs Vinícius Júnior's replacement at Real Madrid, 95M

Florentino Pérez has grown tired of Vinícius Júnior, especially because he feels that the Brazilian only wants to use Real Madrid to get a more and more lucrative contract. "It's not a good idea to challenge Florentino Pérez," sources from the Madrid entity assure, who point to an immediate departure for Vinícius Júnior, who would head to Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid is asking for €300 million (about $326 million) for Vinícius Júnior, but the truth is that, for a much lower amount, the Brazilian will end up leaving the club led by president Florentino Pérez.

If Vinícius Júnior leaves, Real Madrid will activate the signing of his replacement and won't leave anyone indifferent. Florentino Pérez won't look to sign a winger in the transfer market, since he already has Kylian Mbappé: the president's idea is to sign a major target for Barça. He plays for Atlético de Madrid, he's a forward and would arrive at Real Madrid to join Kylian Mbappé in the Madrid attack: final goodbye to Vinícius Júnior, sale right away.

Real Madrid's idea is to sell Vinícius Júnior, who has a contract in force until 2027 and has massive offers from Saudi Arabia. With the sale of Vinícius Júnior, Florentino aims to sign Rodri and also Atlético de Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, who would leave the colchonero club to work with Alonso. It won't be easy, but Real Madrid is preparing €95 million (about $103 million) to sign Álvarez, who had also been linked with a move to FC Barcelona next year.