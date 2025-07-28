Sílvia Orriols brings down Carles Puigdemont after his attacks on Aliança Catalana

Puigdemont reappeared this Sunday at a political event in southern France with a clear message: stop Aliança Catalana's rise. Without directly mentioning Sílvia Orriols, the Junts leader launched a harsh criticism against what he called "the architects of chaos." The former president was referring to those who, according to him, use "chainsaws" on immigration, housing, and security. It was a speech full of warnings against "simplistic messages" and "radicalisms," in an evident attempt to distance himself from the rhetoric that's stealing his voters.

Orriols's response didn't take long. Through social media, the mayor of Ripoll attacked the former president's intervention with a direct phrase: "Your train has already passed and won't come back." In her reply, Orriols accused Junts of plagiarizing Aliança's proposals and acting out of opportunism, not conviction. "You're the cheap copy, and the one who'll succeed is the original," she stated, thus drawing a red line with the delicate post-convergent space.

Then there are the polls

This confrontation comes at a key moment, when Aliança Catalana is not only growing in the regional polls, but could even enter Congress if they decided to run. According to the latest Sociométrica poll for El Español, Orriols's party would achieve direct representation in Madrid. Although she herself has ruled out this possibility, the data confirm a deep sociological change among the pro-independence electorate.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Junts confirm their decline across the board. In the latest CEO published, for example, Puigdemont's party would fall below 30 seats, while Aliança would soar to 9-10. This transfer shows that Orriols's identity-based rhetoric connects with sectors that see Junts as a force focused on tactical maneuvers in Madrid.

Puigdemont's shift in his latest speech, where he even boasts of having negotiated for Mossos to issue ID cards or manage deportations, reflects an attempt to reconnect with his electorate. That reaction, far from stopping Aliança's advance, seems to have accelerated it. The electorate detects the maneuver, and Orriols has managed to frame the attack as a political victory.