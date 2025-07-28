Nike makes the big news official, tomorrow is the big day: millions rain down for Barça

FC Barcelona has left behind the dark times in economic matters. After several years marked by restrictions, debt, and limitations in the market, the club is once again competing with European giants on equal terms. This transformation hasn't been accidental, and Joan Laporta has been the key figure behind the change.

One of the most important agreements achieved by the culé president has been with Nike. The American multinational, which has outfitted Barça for decades, has agreed to renegotiate its sponsorship contract. Not only has it accepted an improvement, but it has also made the club its absolute priority within soccer.

| Europa Press

Nike covers FC Barcelona in gold

According to already confirmed figures, Nike will pay FC Barcelona 1.4 billion euros (1.4 billion €) through 2038. This agreement consolidates a strategic alliance that guarantees economic stability and financial muscle to face new challenges. Today, few clubs can boast such a powerful contract.

The collaboration with Nike has been a true turning point for Barça. Thanks to the brand's trust, the club has been able to return to the market with ambition. Now, looking ahead to the upcoming season, a move is being announced that could further fill the blaugrana coffers.

Nike has confirmed that tomorrow will be the big day: FC Barcelona's second kit goes on sale. The jersey already appears on the official website and has caused enormous anticipation among fans. Sales are expected to skyrocket from the first hours of the launch.

Barça's second jersey is a tribute from Nike to Kobe Bryant

This jersey is not just any jersey: it pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, basketball legend and symbol of global sports culture. Its design in an elegant golden-ochre tone makes it a unique piece. In addition, the detail of Kobe's logo at chest height gives it a very special touch.

The connection between Barça and Nike isn't new, but this jersey immortalizes it forever. The innovative aesthetic and emotional significance ensure that it will be a commercial success. The club estimates that it will be one of the best-selling in recent years.

Each jersey sold will be a direct injection for the culé economy. With this type of product, FC Barcelona can keep increasing their revenue without compromising their sporting model. Nike, once again, proves to be an invaluable partner for the club's future.

Tomorrow marks the start of a new commercial era for Barça. One jersey, millions of dreams... a shower of revenue thanks to Nike that will keep strengthening Joan Laporta's project.