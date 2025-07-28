Confirmed, from Madrid to City: it's Pep Guardiola's biggest dream before he retires

Pep Guardiola has just dropped one of the most shocking pieces of news in the world of soccer. The Catalan coach has hinted that his retirement from coaching is closer than many had desired. Although he hasn't set a specific date, his words sound like a farewell.

"I'm going to stop after this stage with City. I don't know how long, a year, two, five, ten, or fifteen; but I need to focus on myself and my body," he confessed to GQSpain. A statement that, coming from someone as meticulous as Pep Guardiola, can't be taken lightly.

| Europa Press

Pep Guardiola gives his last gasps

At just 54 years old, it's surprising that he's considering leaving professional soccer. But Pep Guardiola is a man of short cycles and high personal demands. He knows when to stop and he doesn't hesitate to do so.

Beyond the impact of his words, Pep has also closed the door to one of the most desired wishes among Barça fans. "Return to Barça someday? It's over, it's over forever. It was very beautiful, but it's over," he stated emphatically.

However, despite his intention to retire, Pep Guardiola will remain in charge of Manchester City until 2027. The coach has just renewed his contract and, barring a major surprise, he'll fulfill it. He wants to say goodbye in style, competing for every possible title.

Pep Guardiola looks to Real Madrid to leave on a high note

Before leaving, Pep Guardiola has set his sights on one of the biggest stars at Real Madrid. Rodrygo Goes, the young Brazilian, has become his great obsession to strengthen City's attack. It's not the first time the Catalan has shown admiration for the white winger.

Rodrygo has shown quality, character, and determination in key matches. His brace against Manchester City in the Champions League still echoes in Pep Guardiola's memory. Now, the coach would be willing to forgive him... by signing him.

Real Madrid aren't closing the door to his departure. Florentino Pérez has set a price: €100 million. If City pay it, Rodrygo will leave.

Rodrygo, Pep Guardiola's latest whim

For Pep Guardiola, signing Rodrygo would be a dream come true before hanging up the tactics board. The Brazilian fits perfectly into his system: speed, dribbling, versatility, and tactical work. In addition, he'd arrive hungry for titles and eager to lead an ambitious project.

For now, there aren't formal negotiations, but there are contacts. The coach's mere interest has already set off alarms at Bernabéu. Meanwhile, at Manchester City, they know that fulfilling Pep Guardiola's last wish would be the best way to close a glorious era.

We'll see if Rodrygo finally moves to Manchester to play under Pep. What is clear is that, if that happens, it would be one of the biggest bombs of the transfer market. Perhaps, the last big move of a genius who's preparing to say goodbye.