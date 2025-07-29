One in three rapes reported in Spain are committed in Catalonia

"We have the safest streets, I'm not going to say in the world, but almost." This is how President Pedro Sánchez boasted this Monday when talking about the supposed safety in Spain. However, it's clear that Spanish women who live in fear when walking through certain areas at certain times of day don't quite share this idea of "the safest streets."

In the latest crime report published by the Ministry of the Interior, it can be seen that, in 2025, rapes have increased by 7.6% compared to last year. The total number of crimes against sexual freedom has risen by 3.8%. In other words, "safe," as in truly "safe," Spanish streets aren't quite there yet. Meanwhile, even more concerning are the statistics for Catalonia, which has the dubious honor of leading the ranking for rapes and sexual assaults.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Catalonia, leader in rapes

The figure is chilling: in Catalonia, one out of every three rapes recorded in Spain takes place. In the first three quarters of the year, 421 sexual assaults with penetration have been recorded (26.8% more than in the same period last year). Across Spain, there were 1,242 according to official government data.

To get an idea of the magnitude of the tragedy, these 421 sexual assaults with penetration recorded in the first three months of 2025 mean that there were almost 5 rapes every day in Catalonia.

While 421 rapes were recorded in Catalonia in the first quarter of the year, there were 168 in Madrid, 138 in Andalusia, and 100 in the Valencian Community.

Also leader in sexual assaults in general

The situation regarding sexual assaults in general isn't much better. Catalonia also leads the ranking with 1,015 cases (an increase of 12.5% compared to last year), followed by Madrid (742 cases), Andalusia (662), and the Valencian Community (546).

These 1,015 cases recorded in the first three months of 2025 represent more than 11 cases of sexual assault per day in Catalonia. In this regard, cases in Catalan territory account for 21.32% of the total. That is, one out of every five sexual assaults recorded in Spain takes place in Catalonia.