Yes, it can be done: 5 repeat offenders with over 100 prior offenses are expelled from Catalonia

Five repeat offenders have been expelled after accumulating more than one hundred prior offenses in Catalonia. They are citizens of Albanian and Georgian origin with highly notable criminal activity in places such as Barcelona, Tarragona, and Cornellà. The National Police carried out the repatriation last July 22, after activating a complex police and judicial operation.

The operation required the intervention of ten officers and five vehicles that transported the detainees from the La Verneda police station to Madrid airport. From there, they were boarded to their countries of origin by the Central Repatriation Unit, in coordination with the relevant courts and consulates. Among those expelled were individuals coming from prison, from a CIE, and from recent arrests, which shows their constant activity in Catalonia.

| Mossos d'Esquadra

Although the event has gone relatively unnoticed in the media debate, it sets a precedent in the management of public security and, above all, in the social debate. Just two years ago, talking about expelling foreign repeat offenders seemed like a taboo. It was after the riots in municipalities of Maresme when the debate on immigration and crime became the central axis of Catalan politics.

Since then, the issue has caused strong polarization among parties. PP, VOX, and Aliança Catalana have demanded tough solutions, including immediate expulsions of repeat offenders. Meanwhile, parties such as ERC, CUP, or Comuns have kept more lenient positions, which has cost them serious setbacks at the polls.

Amid this scenario, PSC has tried to occupy the political center, promoting a more pragmatic line in Interior. With Salvador Illa leading the Govern, a set of significant measures have been launched. However, the legislature has already advanced enough to confirm that their results are not extraordinary. In any case, they have served to place the debate at the institutional level.

The scourge of repeat offending

Currently, Catalonia has more than 3,000 repeat offenders, most of them without a Spanish ID, according to data from Mossos. Eighty percent are men and many have been arrested more than seven times just in the past year. The minister herself, Núria Parlon, acknowledged that "the majority of offenders are foreigners," which confirms the real dimension of the problem.

| Europa Press

In this regard, the pressure on institutions keeps growing. More and more mayors, judges, and police commanders are calling for legal reforms to combat repeat offending. It is worth highlighting the municipal sphere, which is undoubtedly the level that most clearly suffers from the scourge of repeat offending.

While the debate intensifies, cases like this show that it is possible to move from words to action. It will be necessary to wait until the next elections to see how citizens have internalized all these policies. For now, CEO data confirm that security is one of the main concerns of citizens.