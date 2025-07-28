Neither Madrid nor Liverpool nor Bayern, it's the only solution: 'Rodrygo will play in...'

Rodrygo Goes is among the most talented footballers of his generation. He arrived at Real Madrid as just a teenager and, since then, he has shown remarkable progress both technically and tactically. His ability to break through, assist, and score goals makes him a complete player.

Key moments in his career prove it: Rodrygo has done a lot for Madrid. His stellar performance in the 2023 Copa del Rey final, including a brace, is still fresh in the memory of Madridists. Also, his unforgettable night against Manchester City, when he scored two goals within minutes to complete an epic comeback in the Champions League.

| Redes sociales

Everything changes in soccer and Rodrygo knows it

Despite his obvious quality, Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is more uncertain than ever. The arrival of new signings and his lack of prominence due to a drop in performance have diminished his importance within the team. In particular, his marginal role in the last Club World Cup has set off all the alarms.

Xabi Alonso doesn't seem to include him in his plans. Meanwhile, in the club's offices, they're already considering the possibility of selling him. Florentino Pérez won't give him away, but he'd be willing to negotiate if an offer of at least €100 million comes in.

In that context, several European giants have shown interest in the Brazilian. Bayern has been one of the main candidates, although the recent signing of Luis Díaz seems to close that door. Liverpool has also been strongly linked, but now the Reds are focusing on Alexander Isak to strengthen their attack.

The solution for Rodrygo is outside Europe

With those two alternatives practically ruled out, Rodrygo's range of options is shrinking. In this scenario, only one destination is gaining strength every day: Saudi Arabia. For months, Saudi interest in signing Rodrygo has been known, and now, with a lack of real competition, that move could materialize.

It's clear that Saudi Arabia isn't his first choice. If he doesn't get minutes at Madrid and Europe's giants are looking elsewhere, Saudi money could be a viable solution. There, Rodrygo wouldn't just be undisputed, but also a media star: in the past, he has already received very important offers.

Financially, the deal is also attractive for Real Madrid. Saudi clubs are willing to take on his salary and pay an amount close to €100 million. That injection would allow the white club to strengthen other areas of the field with guarantees.

We'll see what happens in the coming weeks, but everything points to an unexpected outcome. Rodrygo, one of the heroes of the last white Champions League, could end his time at Bernabéu earlier than expected. His destination, far from Munich, Liverpool, or Madrid, could be Saudi Arabia.