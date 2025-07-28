Preseason always serves to draw some small conclusions, but for now, Deco has made two final decisions related to the summer transfer market. The transfer market remains open and Barça is studying it to strengthen the squad, but Deco has made a final decision and has already communicated it to Joan Laporta. Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández have spoken clearly with Deco and Barça's sporting director will act: a final goodbye to 2 Barça signings that were practically closed.

Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández are two of Barça's big surprises this preseason: both should be part of Barça Atlètic, but Hansi Flick has made a final decision. Deco, who was one of Bardghji's main supporters within Barça, is determined, so he has canceled 2 signings after seeing the performances of Bardghji and Fernández. That being said, "e-Notícies" can confirm that Barça are counting on Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández for the first team for the upcoming official season: they will be with Hansi Flick.

It is not ruled out that Dro Fernández, who is 17 years old, will keep working and playing several matches with the reserve team, but Flick is in love with the Galician and, therefore, he is expected to stay. Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández were two of Barça's most outstanding players in the first preseason match played between FC Barcelona and Vissel Kobe, Andrés Iniesta's former team. The Swede and the Galician were not starters, but they made the most of their minutes as impact substitutes and gave Barça the win: both scored in the 1-3 victory (1-3) against the Japanese side.

Official, Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández speak with Deco, Barça cancel 2 signings

Barça have already started their preseason and Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández have become two of the main attractions for the culers. The Barcelona fanbase, who always keep an eye on the Masia's gems, were captivated by "Dro" Fernández, a 17-year-old Spaniard who last season was with Juvenil B. Dro has won Flick over and proof of this is that Deco has decided to cancel a signing after the Galician's emergence, who, barring any surprises, will stay with the senior squad.

Roony Bardghji is a less hidden gem, but he is also unknown to most culers. The Swede is registered with the reserve team, but Flick has already confirmed that he wants him to keep working under the first team's umbrella, especially because he is a goal scorer and very versatile. Roony Bardghji has also spoken to Deco, who has canceled 2 signings after the unexpected breakthroughs of Dro and the Swede, who plays in the same position as Lamine Yamal.

With the emergence of these two talents, Flick and Deco have halted the arrival of other players who were being considered in this transfer market, especially for the attack. Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández will remain at Barça, so Deco will cancel a couple of signings he had planned for the reserve and first team.

The decision has been made: Flick wants to count on Roony Bardghji and Dro Fernández, no matter how rushed it may seem.