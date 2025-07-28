Today, the life-changing appliance arrives at Lidl for next to nothing: it will sell out

Lidl does it again and brings to stores something as simple as it is necessary, without embellishments or empty promises. It doesn't have little lights, a touchscreen, modern connectivity, nor does it need them. It's one of those Lidl basics that don't shout from the shelf, but end up saving your day without you even noticing.

It's small, practical, and has that touch of humility that is so appreciated at Lidl when they release what really matters. It doesn't aim to reinvent anything, but it fits into the routine as if it had been there for years. Lidl takes the drama out of everyday life and solves it with something that costs less than filling up your car's tank.

Daily help that doesn't need instructions

A small appliance designed for those who seek speed without giving up basic functions arrives today at Lidl stores. It's compact, discreet, and easy to use thanks to two mechanical dials that let you adjust time and power without looking at the manual. Its design doesn't stand out for its aesthetics, but it fits into any kitchen without taking up too much space and with a presence that neither bothers nor clashes.

| Lidl

It has six power levels that let you heat or defrost according to what you need at any time of the day. The maximum power is 700 W (700 W), more than enough for basic tasks without overloading your home's electricity consumption. In addition, the timer of up to 30 minutes with an acoustic signal is very useful to avoid forgetting while you do other things.

It comes equipped with a glass turntable that ensures more even cooking in any standard container. Its interior offers a capacity of 0.6 cu. ft. (17 liters), which lets you fit medium-sized dishes without having to juggle. It's a format that adapts well to simple routines, without extra functions but with everything necessary for daily use.

| Lidl

It operates with a standard voltage of 220-240 V (220-240 V) and has an input power of 1100 W (1100 W), which is typical for devices of this type. Its measurements are 17.6 x 9.5 x 14.1 in. (44.6 x 24.1 x 35.9 cm), making it suitable for small countertops or kitchens with limited space. With all this, it's easy to understand why Lidl keeps betting on this model, without complicating things with unnecessary novelties.

A Lidl microwave that delivers and doesn't break the bank

The price is one of its main attractions: it costs only 47.99 euros, making it an economical option compared to other models. For that price, you can't ask for more: it heats, defrosts, and does so with reasonable efficiency for its power range. Lidl offers it as a simple solution for daily use, without frills and designed for those who prioritize functionality.

It doesn't have a digital display or advanced functions, but that's precisely its advantage over more complex models. There are no complicated menus or need to consult manuals: just turn the dial, wait, and eat. That makes it a good choice for older people, student apartments, or those who want something that simply works.

| Lidl

In terms of materials, its structure is basic but sturdy, with simple finishes that meet what's expected in this range. The glass turntable is easy to clean and the interior can be quickly wiped with a cloth after each use. It doesn't have special coatings or cleaning programs, but it doesn't need them if used regularly and with care.

Lidl usually launches this microwave occasionally and its availability is limited, so it's best not to think about it too much. It's one of those products that don't attract attention until you try them and they become essential. There are no exaggerated promises, just a useful appliance that does its job well and can be had for less than fifty euros.

