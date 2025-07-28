It's official: Mercadona boasts a major innovation that affects thousands of Spaniards

Mercadona once again shakes up its universe with something that can't be seen, but can be felt. Those who know Mercadona well know that when it changes, it does so in a big way and without hesitation. This time, it's not about a new shelf or an adjusted price, but about something less tangible yet just as powerful.

It's not a novelty you can take home in a bag, but it can change the way thousands interact with Mercadona. It has little that is traditional and much that is well-thought-out strategy. Mercadona doesn't just sell, it also transforms. This time it's done so with something that could spark conversation.

A new space for those seeking an opportunity

Mercadona has completely revamped its job portal to offer a more intuitive, modern experience tailored to the expectations of job seekers. The redesign aims to make it easier to connect talent and job openings with a tool that is agile, stable, and user-centered. Starting today, anyone interested can create their own active profile that will serve as a base for participating in selection processes without having to start from scratch each time.

Until now, applying for a job required filling out a new form each time, repeating the same information at every step. That dynamic led to dropouts, was slow, and was not very effective for the candidate. With the new system, the user registers just once, saves their preferences, and manages all their applications from a single space accessible from any device.

This new tool allows each person to define what type of workday, contract, or location they want, as well as to choose the work area that best fits their profile. Among the available options are store, logistics, offices, Mercadona IT, or the company's online channel. The system cross-references this data and suggests openings that match, even if the candidate hasn't directly applied for a specific job.

One of the major advances of the new portal is that now users can track each process they participate in in detail. From their personal profile, the user can see if they're still under evaluation, if they've been preselected, or if the position has already been filled. All of this happens without having to check multiple emails, with a clear, organized display that's compatible with both computers and mobile devices.

A faster way to connect with talent

The new portal not only improves the technical side of the process, it also offers useful content to better understand the work culture at Mercadona. Through explanatory videos, it shows what daily life is like in different positions within the company. This allows each candidate to realistically assess whether the work environment matches their expectations and abilities before submitting their application.

The company has developed a proactive talent search system that no longer depends exclusively on direct application to a job opening. Mercadona can identify people who align with its values and needs even if they haven't applied for a specific position. This improves selection times and allows contact with profiles that might have gone unnoticed in traditional processes.

The user's profile can be completed by uploading a résumé, linking to their LinkedIn account, or manually entering their information. This flexibility is key to making access easier for people with different levels of digital experience. The portal is optimized to work smoothly on mobile devices, with simple navigation and without overloading the user with unnecessary steps.

Mercadona thus strengthens its commitment to a recruitment system that is faster, more transparent, and adapted to today's digital environment. This change applies to job openings in both Spain and Portugal, thus expanding the reach of potential talent. The goal is for anyone interested to have a useful, clear, and consistent experience with the way employment is understood today.