Joan Laporta is celebrating, since after much effort he has managed to finalize the signing of Marcus Rashford. The English winger arrives on loan after accepting a significant pay cut, which has allowed the Catalan club to carry out an operation that seemed unfeasible. His signing represents a leap in quality for the squad led by Hansi Flick: his offensive versatility makes him a very useful tool for the new coach.

Marcus Rashford can play on both wings and even as a center forward, standing out for his ability to break lines and create space. Joan Laporta knows this, and he hasn't hidden his satisfaction at having closed the deal. "I'm very happy because we've ended up getting the option I liked the most", he stated after Rashford's presentation.

The fans, meanwhile, have also received the news with enthusiasm. They know that Marcus Rashford can make a difference in important matches. He only needs time, trust, and space to prove that Joan Laporta hasn't made a mistake by betting on him.

Joan Laporta discovers the consequences of Marcus Rashford's signing

However, not everything is good news for the Catalan club. Marcus Rashford's signing has forced Joan Laporta to make a difficult decision. By betting on the Englishman, Barça has let another very interesting option slip away.

This is about Bryan Zaragoza, the young Spanish talent who plays for Bayern Munich. His situation in Germany was complicated, and the player was looking for minutes in a new destination. Joan Laporta had him on his radar, but Marcus Rashford's signing has ruled him out.

Bryan was an ideal profile for Barça. Young, talented, unbalancing, and hungry to grow. However, by closing the Englishman's loan, the door to Camp Nou has closed for him.

Bryan Zaragoza goes to Celta

In this scenario, Bryan Zaragoza has chosen to return to LaLiga. He has done so with a decision that has surprised many: signing for Celta de Vigo. The Galician club has convinced the player with an ambitious project and guaranteed protagonism.

In Vigo, he will have minutes, trust, and a perfect environment to unleash his talent. Celta are strongly betting on young players with hunger and potential. With Bryan Zaragoza, they've made a statement.

While Joan Laporta celebrates Marcus Rashford's arrival, in the Barça environment there are already those who regret letting Bryan Zaragoza slip away. Some believe that his signing would have fit better with the club's model. Only time will tell who made the best decision.

For now, the big winner is Celta de Vigo. They get one of the wingers with the greatest potential in Spain. They do so by taking advantage of Barça's indecision, who preferred to bet on the most high-profile name.