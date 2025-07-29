Fabrizio Romano confirms it, deal closed: Deco lets the best slip away, he's leaving for PSG

The transfer market continues its course after the latest developments in recent weeks. Regarding Barça, Deco has managed to finalize the signings of Joan García, Rashford, and Roony Bardghji. These three high-level signings will improve the collective performance of the squad, and the best part is that they've only cost 27 million in total.

However, Deco isn't a superhero and can't do everything. In some cases, it's due to a lack of time and in others because of economic or sporting limitations. That's exactly where we find a signing that Barça had almost finalized, but Deco has ruled out and who will end up playing for PSG.

| E-Noticies, @deco_official, @fabrizioromano

Deco lets France's gem slip away

Barça, under Deco's sporting direction, has managed to return to the elite of European soccer thanks to sound decisions. Signings made this summer show excellent sporting and financial management. The team needed several urgent reinforcements and Deco has secured all of them.

But this good planning hasn't allowed Deco to secure all the desired targets. Deco was determined to strengthen the goalkeeping position with the goalkeeper many call the new Víctor Valdés. However, PSG has been more decisive than the Catalan club and has finalized his signing.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the bomb

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG is very close to making Lucas Chevalier's arrival official. The Parisian club is looking for a reliable goalkeeper amid uncertainty with Donnarumma, their current starting keeper. The transfer is valued at around 40 million euros, a figure Deco considered excessive.

Lucas Chevalier wasn't just one of Barça's main targets, but also one of the most highly rated young goalkeepers in Europe. That's why PSG, faced with the stagnation in Donnarumma's contract renewal, has made a move. Meanwhile, Deco has opted for Joan García, mainly because of his experience in La Liga and his price, which is more affordable than the Frenchman's.

Lucas Chevalier, 23 years old, was named goalkeeper of the year in Ligue 1 last season. His performance at Lille, especially in the Champions League, established him as a true prospect and put him on the radar of the world's top teams. Deco has closely followed him all these months, but ultimately, due to his high price, canceled the operation; a situation that PSG under Luis Enrique has taken full advantage of.