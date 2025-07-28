A Vox councilor reports an assault by a group of squatters

Last Thursday, Vox spokesperson in Hospitalet de Llobregat City Council, Francisco González, was the victim of an assault while he was near the occupied social center La Squatxeria. The councilman, accompanied by a member of his team, went to inquire about a planned eviction when he was recognized by a group of squatters who began to harass him. The situation escalated quickly and, according to the complaint, resulted in a physical assault.

The strikers, in addition to insults and shoving, took the mobile phone from his companion, passed it among themselves to prevent its recovery, and finally destroyed it on the ground. Faced with the growing tension, both had to be escorted by officers from the Guardia Urbana and Mossos d'Esquadra. The events, which occurred a week ago, have caused a strong response from Vox-

Francisco González himself has stated that they won't be intimidated by those "who act with violence to silence legitimate ideas." Vox claims that Catalonia has become a refuge for radical groups who operate with impunity, protected by rhetoric that whitewashes squatting.

| Europa Press

What do the data say?

Official data support the concern. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 72% of arrests for trespassing in Spain take place in Catalonia. In addition, more than half of those arrested are foreigners, which reinforces the diagnosis of a pull effect caused by permissive legislation.

Criminologists and security experts warn about the growth of what they call "criminal comfort zones." That is, urban spaces where squatting becomes normalized and combines with phenomena of repeat offenses, intimidation, and social deterioration. Some neighborhoods in Hospitalet, as well as areas of Barcelona, already show these characteristics. Just look at the recent events that have taken place in Móra d'Hebre.

The assault on the 25th is not an isolated case, but another symptom of a worrying trend. Meanwhile, many residents live between indignation and helplessness, watching as squatting continues to grow unchecked. Parallel to this, certain sectors of political power downplay the problem and even dismiss it as a minor phenomenon.