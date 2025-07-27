The Basque town where Catherine Zeta-Jones owns a priceless mansion

Catherine Zeta-Jones has chosen a corner of the Basque Country to settle in for a season. The actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, are currently living in a setting of luxury and tradition, where one of the most imposing and iconic mansions in the northern part of the peninsula stands. The value of this residence is so extraordinary that it's almost impossible to estimate it precisely.

The couple have found not only privacy in the village of Neguri, but also a piece of Basque history and heritage. The palace where they are staying is an architectural gem that has seen great historical and cultural figures pass through. Although the name of the place has echoed in recent days due to Zeta-Jones's presence, its prestige dates back much further.

Palacio Lezama Leguizamón, located on the Arriluce promontory, stands out for its stately architecture and strong symbolic significance. Its central tower and the gallery of arches are part of Neguri's coastal profile, an unmistakable image for anyone familiar with the area. Inside, a historic library is preserved that once was one of the most important private libraries in Spain.

The place where Catherine Zeta-Jones spends her days

Built at the end of the 19th century, this building embodies the spirit of Bilbao's elite: sobriety, elegance, and cultural projection. Its structure is divided into three main sections, with original elements that have been kept intact for generations. Each room carries the weight of an era, and its preservation is now a source of admiration.

The gardens, carefully tended, complete the scene with serene beauty. At sunset, the light from the Cantabrian Sea bathes the facades in golden tones and turns the landscape into something almost cinematic. It's no wonder that Hollywood stars have fallen for this charm.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and other illustrious figures who have made history in Neguri

This isn't the first illustrious figure to find refuge here. Along these same streets have walked Adela Güell Ricart, the Countess of Abra María de los Dolores de Churruca y Zubiría, and Ignacio de Urquijo y Olano, the pontifical count. These three names marked Neguri's history and continue to add luster to its legend.

Today, while Catherine Zeta-Jones strolls through the gardens of Arriluce, Neguri regains its most distinguished splendor. This enclave combines luxury and tradition, offering a unique refuge for those seeking tranquility and heritage. The actress's presence reaffirms the international appeal of this historic Basque area.