Lamine Yamal has burst onto the world soccer elite with tremendous force. At 18 years old, he can already boast of having delivered a brilliant season with Barça and of having been a key player for the Spanish National Team. His confidence, technique, and maturity have placed him among the top candidates for the Ballon d'Or.

At Barça, they haven't taken long to react to his growth. In recent days, the club has renewed his contract and given him the number "10" jersey, a symbol of the most decisive players. It's a gesture of complete trust and a clear sign that Lamine Yamal must be the undisputed leader of the team in the coming years.

Lamine Yamal can't relax

Last season, Lamine Yamal didn't have real competition in his position. He enjoyed minutes with total freedom and took advantage of every opportunity to display his talent. With no pressure at all, he became the great revelation of the year.

But in the 2025 preseason, things seem to have changed. In the first friendly against Vissel Kobe, it became clear that it won't be so easy for Lamine Yamal to keep his place as an undisputed starter. Hansi Flick has made a move and found a high-level alternative.

For just two million euros, FC Barcelona have signed Roony Bardghji. The young Swedish winger, coming from Copenhagen, has arrived to bring energy, imbalance, and direct competition for Lamine. In his debut wearing the Barça jersey, he didn't disappoint.

Roony Bardghji puts pressure on Lamine Yamal

Bardghji made his debut for Barça against Vissel Kobe, replacing Lamine Yamal: he showed signs of very high quality and scored his first goal. He looked confident, bold, and very involved in the team's routines. Hansi Flick congratulated him personally after the match, making it clear that the Swede hasn't come just for a walk.

Of course, Lamine Yamal is still the big favorite to occupy Barça's right wing. His level is far above average and nobody at the club doubts his talent. But Roony Bardghji's arrival forces him not to relax for a single day.

The competition between the two could be very beneficial for the team. Having two young, talented, and ambitious wingers is a luxury for any coach. Hansi Flick, who knows the importance of having reliable alternatives, has already made it clear that the one who performs best will play.

For just two million, Hansi Flick has found a game-changer who can make a difference. He has done so without breaking his delicate financial balance. We'll see how this rivalry evolves, but it's clear that Lamine Yamal, with Roony Bardghji in the squad, is no longer alone.