Surprise in America after Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek's secret is discovered

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek have starred in an episode that has surprised many in America. Both actresses, known worldwide and Oscar winners, have left the public speechless because of an uncommon detail for figures of their stature. This unexpected gesture has sparked great curiosity and has been the subject of multiple comments on social media and in the press.

The incident took place during a commercial flight that departed from Mexico City bound for Veracruz. A group of passengers who happened to be with the actresses recorded a video that quickly went viral on TikTok and other digital platforms. In the footage, Angelina and Salma can be seen calmly waiting to board, having a relaxed conversation and showing no apparent signs of the fame that surrounds them.

While they waited, one of the travelers dared to ask them for a photo. Although both replied very politely, they declined the request to keep their privacy at that moment. This gesture was commented on by users, who appreciated the way they handled the situation.

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek break the mold with unexpected flight

What has surprised people the most is that both actresses chose a commercial flight. This decision contrasts with the usual image of celebrities, who tend to travel on private jets. In general, celebrities usually opt for exclusive means of transportation to keep their privacy and comfort.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

This choice has sparked an interesting debate on social media. Many users have praised Angelina and Salma's simplicity, while others joke by asking why they didn't use a private plane of their caliber. This event has opened a reflection on the relationship celebrities keep with fame and their everyday lives.

A gesture that brings Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek closer to their fans

Moreover, this gesture has brought the actresses even closer to their fans, showing a more human and approachable side. They have made it clear that, despite their success and international recognition, they value moments of discretion and tranquility. This episode has reinforced the image of two women who know how to balance their careers with the need to keep their personal space.

Ultimately, the surprise caused by Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek during that flight lies not only in their presence, but in how they've chosen to handle it. Their attitude has been seen as an example of authenticity and simplicity in a world where fame is often accompanied by showiness. The audience has enthusiastically welcomed this more natural and real side of the two iconic actresses.