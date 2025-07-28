Former CUP members accuse Eulàlia Reguant and her family of being rentiers: 35 apartments

CUP is once again at the center of controversy, this time due to accusations made by the PUIC collective—a radicalized offshoot of the party—against one of its most emblematic figures: Eulàlia Reguant. In a harsh statement released on social media, PUIC claims that the former MP's family controls 35 real estate properties, including apartments, commercial spaces, storage rooms, and parking spaces. The complaint points out what they consider an "intolerable contradiction" between CUP's anti-capitalist rhetoric and the actual practices of its leaders.

The trigger was the discovery of the rental contract for an apartment in l'Eixample used by CUP's parliamentary group (and known to all its members). The ownership of this apartment is registered under a company directly linked to the Reguant family. From there, PUIC has tracked the assets of this company and documented dozens more properties. "Talking about collectivization while your family environment acts like any rentier is a mockery," they state in their release:

Certainly, CUP has built much of its political identity on criticizing real estate speculation and defending tenants' rights against large landlords. In any case, it is also public and well-known that the ruling classes of anti-system parties usually come from well-off social backgrounds. This, in turn, explains why much of the vote for a party like CUP comes from affluent people in urban environments.

The harsh real estate reality

This accusation of hypocrisy comes at a time of maximum social tension over access to housing, especially in Barcelona. Catalonia leads the figures for rental pressure: more than 340 people compete for each listed apartment, and the average price already exceeds €1,640 per month. At the same time, supply has plummeted by 58% (since 2019), and thousands of apartments have disappeared from the market or remain empty.

In this context, the figure of the "rentier" has become a symbol of inequality and a target of criticism from the left. Meanwhile, numerous analyses indicate that the problem lies in excessive demand and lack of supply, the left has chosen interventionism. In fact, CUP, in the midst of an alliance process with PSC, has tried to claim the new real estate regulation from Govern as its own.