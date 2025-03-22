What Princess Charlene of Monaco Was Missing: 'Albert Was Very...'

Judit Mascó, the famous Spanish model, visited the set of Al cielo con ella for the first time and surprised everyone by showing her personal agenda from 1992. During her interview with Henar Álvarez, the model shared anecdotes from her life as a top model and high society events. One of those moments included an exclusive party where she met Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Mascó opened her agenda and, with nostalgia, commented: "The filling of this paper agenda is amazing, I've brought you the year 1992, all marked with the most important things." On those pages, moments like the dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Barcelona Olympic Games and a party at the Port of Barcelona stood out. At this event, prominent figures, such as elite American athletes, were present.

| Atresmedia

Judit Mascó's Meeting with Albert II of Monaco: An Unknown Anecdote, Until Now

The party at the Port of Barcelona became a key point in Mascó's memories. "A top-level yacht docked, and all the elite American athletes were there. I was the local ambassador, and even Albert of Monaco was there," she explained.

"All the royalties! Of the bird I just mentioned...I have some anecdotes, he was very persistent," she recalled with humor, hinting at the ironic tone of her words. The audience interpreted that the model implied that the Prince of Monaco had insistent flirting attitudes with Mascó.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Despite the implicit tension in her comment, the model didn't delve further into details about her relationship with the Monegasque prince. In response to Henar Álvarez's suggestion to "put him in the freezer," Judit replied clearly: "I don't think it's necessary because life isn't going very well for him." This response seems to reflect a clear criticism of Prince Albert.

A Glimpse into the Golden Era of the Top Model: Glamour

Mascó also shared other memories from her agenda, such as July 25, 1992, the date of the opening of the Barcelona Olympic Games. "I didn't remember that I noted down the choreography and the movements I had to perform on the stage of the Olympic Stadium to avoid making mistakes," she confessed. This detail underscores the importance she gave to each moment of that era.

Additionally, she recalled a party organized by Arnold Schwarzenegger that same year: "It was a morning party, and then we went to see the athletics final, very American." Mascó also hinted that, although some moments were left out of the agenda, there were nighttime events that, due to their nature, weren't recorded. "What happened at night I won't tell you because those are things that weren't noted in the agenda," she said playfully.

These revelations from Judit Mascó provide a glimpse into the fascinating life of high society and royalty in those times. The mention of Albert of Monaco, along with her attitude toward him, again reflects the fame that has always joined the Prince of Monaco. This information, although anecdotal, hasn't pleased Charlene, who has suffered over the years from her husband's infidelities.