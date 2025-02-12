What Happened on 'Vamos a Ver' Tests Patricia Pardo's Patience: 'I'm Not…'

Patricia Pardo lost her composure live on air upon hearing a testimony that she couldn't help but be affected by. During the broadcast of Vamos a Ver, a woman explained that she stopped paying the rent for a property whose lease was used to cover the residence of an elderly woman with Alzheimer's. "I'm not the only one causing this problem," argued the tenant, which led Christian Gálvez's wife to be more candid than ever before.

The aforementioned woman explained that she wasn't refusing to pay, but that she could only offer 500 euros a month. "That's all I can give," she argued. When asked about the possibility of leaving the property, the tenant refused and invited the private network to offer her a solution.

"You're from Telecinco. Give me an apartment and I'll go anywhere. I don't care about the neighborhood, but give me a solution," she defended herself.

Patricia Pardo Loses Her Cool Over What She Considers an Injustice

It was then that Patricia Pardo, very upset, exploded live on air. "You go to an apartment you can afford," she began by saying. She then reproached her for having committed to paying a certain amount that she can't afford.

"Then you have the nerve to say on television where you're going and what you're going to do. Well, for starters, don't be so cheeky," Patricia Pardo firmly stated.

Immediately afterward, the journalist, aware of the nervousness with which she had spoken, apologized to the property owner. "I apologize, Manuel, but these topics make us nervous at the table," the communicator acknowledged.

The affected party, who could barely contain his emotion, admitted that he felt deeply betrayed: "We did it with total trust," he assured. "We know that the situation of paying rent is complicated, but there was full trust. They told us there was no problem, they knew it was to cover expenses," he continued.

Christian Gálvez's Wife Felt Obliged to Apologize for Her Tone

Then, the affected party gave some more details about what happened: "She stopped paying us in the first month. She gave us a deposit of 700 euros, then she gave us 300 euros at the end of December." An amount with which Manuel must cover the expenses of the residence where his mother is.

Before ending the connection, Pardo again insisted on her support for the owner: "I really am sorry," she repeated. The Galician shared her wish for the situation to be solved as soon as possible: "Let justice be done. Enough is enough!" the journalist expressed.

Next, the presenter complained again about what she finds incomprehensible. "On top of being alleged criminals, because they are committing a crime, it seems like we're giving them a winning narrative, and it's not like that." With these words, Patricia Pardo made it clear that the open debate on Vamos a Ver affects her especially.