Shocking: Iñaki Urdangarin Takes the Definitive Step with His Son, Pablo Urdangarin

Iñaki Urdangarin has taken the definitive step with Pablo Urdangarin: supporting him publicly by attending his handball matches. Iñaki's situation since he divorced Infanta Cristina is delicate. His desire is to have an anonymous life and not attract attention, hence the decision to support Pablo has drawn attention.

Seeing the former Duke of Palma in the stands moves away from that possibility of having an anonymous and peaceful life. However, despite the fact that it may harm him, there is nothing and no one who can prevent Iñaki from going to watch his son play.

Iñaki Urdangarin Takes the Definitive Step with Pablo Urdangarin

Iñaki Urdangarin has shown a firm position regarding his children after his recent divorce from Cristina. Despite the separation, he has remained in contact with them, trying to make them understand his position. Pablo Urdangarin was the first of Iñaki and Cristina's four children who interceded for family harmony.

Pablo has been the cornerstone of Iñaki's four offspring thanks to his demeanor and understanding. Proof of this is how well he gets along with his parents, who never miss their appointment at the Sports Palace. It is precisely there where Iñaki has taken the definitive step with Pablo: supporting him publicly by attending his handball matches.

Despite his complicated divorce from the Infanta, Urdangarin maintains an excellent relationship with his middle son. His unconditional support is evident in the public events they attend together, and this extends beyond a physical presence. Iñaki is a guide and a role model for Pablo, both in his sports career and in his life in general.

However, this public closeness may have negative consequences for Iñaki. After his divorce, his goal is to have a peaceful and anonymous life away from headlines and the media spotlight. This contrasts with the expectation he raises with each public appearance supporting Pablo in his matches.

Urdangarin understands the importance of being present at key moments for Pablo, even if it is detrimental to his anonymity. Despite this, he has taken the step of supporting him publicly, even if it risks his personal stability.

Iñaki Urdangarin Is Seen with Pablo Urdangarin

Although Urdangarin could choose not to appear publicly, supporting Pablo prevails as one of his most important commitments. Attending his matches reflects his dedication as a father despite the possible repercussions on his public image.

Especially in cases where he coincides in the stands with someone linked to his past, as happened a few days ago. Iñaki was seen in Granollers with Roberto Molina and Cristina Fernández, two friends with whom he has a great friendship. The striking thing about this is that Roberto is also very close to Infanta Cristina, with whom he still maintains a very close contact.

Seeing the three of them sharing space drew a lot of attention and showed that Urdangarin has not yet broken with all his past. He continues to maintain his old friendships, even if it means sharing them with his ex-wife.

He also doesn't intend to give up watching Pablo play his handball matches, no matter how much commotion it generates. It is an act of bravery on Iñaki's part, who faces the consequences of being seen in public after his scandals.

Pablo, meanwhile, seems to benefit from his father's unconditional support. While for some this could harm him, for the young man it represents a very significant step. Iñaki paid his debt to justice and has decided to start anew.