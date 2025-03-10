Urgent Statement From Ter Stegen After Separation From His Wife Daniela: 'Irreparable'

Media Earthquake at FC Barcelona. Marc-André Ter Stegen released a strong statement this Monday through his social media. The Barça goalkeeper broke his silence and exploded after the speculations about his breakup with his wife.

A few days ago, the soccer world was shaken by the official confirmation of the separation between Ter Stegen and his wife, Daniela. The news, which had been rumored for weeks, was confirmed by the FC Barcelona goalkeeper himself through a statement. A breakup that also came at a difficult time for Ter Stegen, who is sidelined from the first team due to an injury.

However, after the rumors of recent days, which pointed to a possible infidelity by his wife, Ter Stegen broke his silence. He did so after releasing a strong statement on his social media, where he accused Catalunya Ràdio of lying and spreading false information.

Ter Stegen Blasts Catalunya Ràdio After His Wife's Separation

This Monday, Ter Stegen took to his social media to firmly deny the speculations about the breakup and his wife's alleged infidelity. "There has been no infidelity on Daniela's part. There are no third parties involved, this is a fact," the FC Barcelona goalkeeper wanted to make clear.

He was very upset with the media outlet that advanced this news, Catalunya Ràdio. In fact, it was on the program Que no surti d'aquí of the Catalan station where they claimed that Ter Stegen had been living in a hotel in Barcelona for some time. Something that set off all the alarms about a possible separation.

Although this fact was eventually confirmed, Juliana Canet, a collaborator of the show, took the opportunity to advance another detail. According to her words, the breakup between the two would have been caused by an infidelity on her part with her personal trainer. Information that Ter Stegen has labeled as "fake news" and that has also publicly offended "my wife Daniela, seriously damaging her reputation."

The goalkeeper addressed the program itself and its three presenters, Juliana Canet, Roger Carandell, and Marta Montaner, calling them "liars who have distributed fake news." He was very "shocked and disappointed" with Catalunya Ràdio and the 3Cat Group, whom he accused of "mismanagement and lack of leadership and control."

"It is completely unacceptable for public media led by the government to spread this, falsely accusing Daniela and attacking her personally. The damage is irreparable," Ter Stegen stated emphatically.

Meanwhile, the team of Que no surti d'aquí has already replied to Ter Stegen's words with another statement on their social media. In this, they apologize to the FC Barcelona footballer, assuring that "they will work to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again in the future."

Ter Stegen Assures the Separation Is Amicable

Far from what has been speculated, Ter Stegen wanted to emphasize that the separation with Dani has nothing to do with infidelity or any other scandal. The goalkeeper has assured that they both decided to go their separate ways "under good circumstances, maintaining communication based on trust."

For now, everything points to his breakup with Dani Ter Stegen, as he himself has said, having occurred for other reasons. Reasons completely unrelated to the unfounded rumors that have been spread about his life in recent days.