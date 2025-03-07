Urgent Statement on Pope Francis's Health: 'He Has Had a…'

Pope Francis has been hospitalized for more than three weeks at Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to infectious bronchitis. Since then, the Vatican has been providing constant updates on his health status, which has experienced ups and downs.

Yesterday, the Holy See confirmed that the pontiff maintains stable clinical conditions and continues to respond well to treatment. A medical report not much different from today's, Friday, March 7, which states that "Pope Francis had a peaceful night." Additionally, they detail that the Pontiff woke up shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Pope Francis Sends a Message of Gratitude from the Hospital

Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime led the Holy Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. The ceremony, which was a new act of support for the Pontiff, took place yesterday, coinciding with the twenty-first day since Pope Francis's hospitalization. Faithful and religious gathered in an emotional prayer meeting, praying for his speedy recovery.

In response to this act, Pope Francis wanted to issue a message of gratitude from the hospital: "I wholeheartedly thank you for the prayers you offer for my health from the Square. I join you from here. May God bless us and may the Virgin care for you."

This Is Pope Francis's Routine During His Recovery

According to reports from the Vatican yesterday, "the Holy Father's clinical conditions remained stable compared to previous days." Additionally, it was assured that during yesterday's day he had "no episodes of respiratory failure," an encouraging fact after his admission for lung problems. The reports also highlight that he continues with respiratory and motor physiotherapy, indicating that his recovery is following a positive course.

The Vatican detailed that the Pope's hemodynamic parameters and blood tests have remained within normal values. Additionally, he has not had a fever, which reinforces the optimism surrounding his progress.

Despite his health condition, Pope Francis has continued with some work activities. During the day, he dedicated himself to certain commitments, although maintaining a moderate pace. "The Holy Father dedicated himself to some work activities during the morning and afternoon, alternating rest and prayer," they noted.